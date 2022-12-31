MONDAY, Dec. 26
Christmas Day (observed), No paper.
TUESDAY, Dec. 27
Westmoreland’s Will Hadlow started designing his own athletic shoes as a hobby during his junior year at Keene High.
Six years later, he’s now designing shoes for NFL players. Most recently, Jordan Stout of the Baltimore Ravens wore a pair of Hadlow’s cleats during the “My Cause My Cleats” game Dec. 4.
Next year will mark the 250th anniversary of Jaffrey, established in 1773; and to celebrate the monumental occasion, a group of town officials, business owners and residents have banded together to plan an eight-month-long jubilee.
Stephen Pelkey, chairman of the 250th Organizing Committee, said the 2023 calendar will be filled with events stretching from January to August.
A two-alarm fire at Allard Lumber in Brattleboro Friday afternoon was under control after about 40 minutes and resulted in no injuries, according to the fire department.
Kurt Schmidt, Brattleboro fire captain, said Saturday that employees of the mill at 74 Glen Orne Drive called in the fire around 1 p.m. and crews arrived shortly after.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28
For some Monadnock Region school districts, “traditional” snow days are a thing of the past, replaced by remote learning days that include a mixture of virtual instruction and asynchronous learning.
Others are either canceling classes altogether when winter weather hits or opting for a mix of both, declaring some true snow days or calling for remote learning days during some winter storms.
A bill that would eventually increase New Hampshire’s minimum wage to $15 per hour is just one of a few that will be considered when legislators return to the Statehouse for the 2023 session.
There’s also a proposal to have a public vote on giving lawmakers a pay raise.
Keene entrepreneur Matt DeGrosky aims to open Monadnock Shutter & Shade at 28 Roxbury St. in January after a career working for other window treatment and interior decorating businesses for the past eight years.
The business will serve both residential and commercial customers, DeGrosky said, with window options ranging from small installations for use in bathrooms to whole-home projects.
THURSDAY, Dec. 29
After numerous meetings and hours of public testimony, the N.H. Special Committee on Voter Confidence produced its final report last week, which generally praised the state’s election system.
However, the report’s findings didn’t do much to boost confidence among a skeptical minority of voters like Linda Molinaro of Campton, who said Wednesday the committee’s meetings amounted “to a big dog and pony show.”
Harrisville Designs embarked on a 12-month project at the beginning of this year to bring machinery back to the mill property from which it was moved in 1971.
The return to the heart of town was made possible thanks to successful business earlier in the pandemic, according to founder John “Chick” Colony 3rd.
FRIDAY, Dec. 30
Following a city committee’s recent recommendation of significant aesthetic changes to downtown Keene, a group of local business owners and residents has begun organizing protests against those proposed alterations.
The recommendations, which still require City Council approval, include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side.
Most bills passed by the N.H. Legislature last term and signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu have already taken effect, but some have a Jan. 1, 2023, effective date.
Some of the laws going into effect in the new year include an update to the state’s indecent exposure statute and an increase in penalties for some driving violations that occur while one is using a cellphone.
The Brattleboro Retreat, out of a need for more employees, is working with two area organizations to renovate a local building to give traveling health care workers more housing options.
Retreat spokesman Erik Rosenbauer said the facility is hoping to regain its pre-pandemic staffing levels, with a goal of getting back to 100 inpatient beds by June 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.