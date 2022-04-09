MONDAY, April 4
Paula DiBenedetto wasn’t supposed to make it. Upon arriving at Cheshire Medical Center in mid-November, she was immediately intubated and given a tracheotomy due to severe complications from COVID-19.
Now, after spending months in the hospital in a coma, DiBenedetto walked out of the Keene hospital on her own power in late March.
The next phase of a years-long improvement project to the Cheshire Rail Trail is slated to start next week.
The Ammi Brown Trail and portions of the Cheshire Rail Trail — near the intersection of Hurricane and Aldrich roads to Summit Ridge Drive — will be closed to the public from April 11 to July 31.
TUESDAY, April 5
Best known for his role as Officer Clemmons on “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” Dr. Francois Clemmons spoke before a crowd of about 75 people at the Keene Family YMCA on Monday evening.
This was the first official public event of the recently formed Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition.
A U.S. District Court judge on Monday sentenced a Keene man who entered the U.S. Capitol last year during the riot that interrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election to 90 days in prison.
Jason Riddle, a veteran who formerly worked locally as a mail carrier and corrections officer, admitted to stealing a book, a toy football and a bottle of wine — which he drank from in the Capitol — during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
The N.H. Senate has unanimously passed legislation that would appropriate $36 million more this fiscal year for fixing deteriorating bridges owned by towns and cities, including nine in Keene and many others in the Monadnock Region.
Keene Public Works Director Kurt Blomquist said the city appreciates the proposed increase in bridge-repair money, but added that, in the big picture, the extra money is a “drop in the bucket.”
WEDNESDAY, April 6
Civil rights martyr Jonathan Daniels’ name is enshrined in several institutions in Keene, his 1939 birthplace, but only recently have local archivists digitized materials associated with his life.
A three-member team at Keene State College began the project in 2019, and are finishing it this year with the help of a $10,000 grant from the state Moose Plate program.
Harrisville is looking for a new police chief after former chief Mike Tollett retired from the department last month.
The selectboard has named Zach Byam, a longtime officer at the department, as officer in charge while the search for a new chief is ongoing.
Educators, child advocates and a social worker testified against the N.H. House-passed “Parents’ Rights Bill” in a Senate committee Tuesday.
Opponents of the legislation say its language is so broad it could disrupt the classroom and put children in danger.
THURSDAY, April 7
After years without 24/7 animal care in Keene, a committee of local residents and leaders is working with a veterinary group to establish an emergency clinic in the city.
The group is looking at potential properties with 5,000 square feet of commercial space, said committee member Kathy Collinsworth, executive director of the Monadnock Humane Society.
A proposal to help reduce high gasoline prices with a two-month suspension of the state’s gas tax drew sharp criticism in a N.H. Senate committee on Wednesday.
Opponents said the plan would provide little relief for motorists while being difficult to administer.
State Police arrested a Stoddard man who they say was intoxicated when he rear-ended a school bus on Route 123 in Stoddard on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly before the crash in Stoddard, the driver also hit a mailbox and granite post in Keene, police said.
FRIDAY, April 8
These days, Craig Jensen likes to start his tours of Sun Moon Farm by showing off the property’s solar array.
One hundred percent of the Rindge farm’s electricity comes from the ground-mounted panels, and other farmers across the region are buying in to eventually take over collective ownership of the array.
A longtime Keene educator will be the new principal/instructional coach at Harrisville-Wells Memorial School.
Kate Abbott, who has taught at Franklin Elementary School for nearly two decades, is set to assume the new role on July 1.
The Keene City Council will not adopt a resident’s proposal to require domesticated house cats to be licensed.
However, a councilor said the proposal still raised an important topic of how pet owners can keep birds, as well as their cats, safe.