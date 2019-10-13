MONDAY, Oct. 7
Organizers of this year’s Keene Pumpkin Festival are putting out the call for donations and volunteers ahead of the event on Oct. 27.
According to Tim Zinn, lead organizer and board chairman of the nonprofit organization Let it Shine, which has put on the event since 2011, the festival has been awarded a $5,000 matching grant from The Putnam Foundation.
With renovations set to begin next spring, The Colonial Theatre could have a second venue secured before January, according to Executive Director Alec Doyle.
That “second stage” would hold 175 seats with standing room for up to 225 in a flexible and more intimate space, according to The Colonial’s website detailing the vision for the future of the theater.
Musicians from Keene’s partner city of Einbeck, Germany, will host their second local concert Wednesday with area musicians.
The eight-day choral-cultural exchange has brought 22 Kantorei singers, three violinists and Music Director Ulrike Hastedt to the Elm City.
TUESDAY, Oct. 8
Six months after two people were murdered in Hinsdale, officials are citing an ongoing investigation in declining to release an affidavit with the basic facts of the case.
The court document, which remains under seal, likely summarizes why investigators believed they had sufficient information to charge Derrick E. Shippee, 28, of Westmoreland, with the murders of Neal Bolster, 29, and Aaliyah Jacobs, 19, earlier this year.
A Keene woman is searching for answers after her 4-year-old cat was shot near her house.
Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said it’s unclear what type of weapon was used, but officers are investigating.
Keene State College is moving forward with plans to create a “hub” for collaboration with area businesses, after state funding for the project fell through.
President Melinda Treadwell said Monday the college has been working with city officials and Monadnock Economic Development Corp. to discuss other ways to fund the hub.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9
Recent controversy about workplace culture in the Keene School District bubbled up during a meeting of the Keene Board of Education Tuesday.
Members of the public spoke out in support of staff who are reportedly hesitant to bring forward safety concerns.
If the results of Tuesday’s primary are any indication, Keene’s mayoral race is a dead heat.
Mitchell H. Greenwald received just two more votes than George S. Hansel as both advanced to the general election next month.
Consolidated Communications says phone and Internet outages in the Monadnock Region from a power surge last week are resolved.
A spokeswoman said if customers are still experiencing problems, they’re likely unrelated to the outage.
THURSDAY, Oct. 10
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster talked with service providers and local leaders in Chesterfield Wednesday about the expansion of high-speed Internet in rural areas.
Kuster discussed the type of funding that’s coming down the pike from Congress and listened to concerns.
A California woman and her horse arrived in New Hampshire Sunday as part of a cross-country journey to raise awareness about domestic violence.
Meredith Cherry of Grass Valley, Calif., and her 11-year-old mustang/Peruvian Paso horse, Apollo, started their ride in January 2017, with stops at domestic-violence centers, women’s shelters, schools and community centers to shed light on the issue.
A fledgling local nonprofit organization has created a new international food pantry at Keene State College.
Founders Rich Wallace and Sandra Neil Wallace of Keene said The Daily Good’s first initiative aims to be a welcoming gesture for students of diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds.
FRIDAY, Oct. 11
The N.H. State Police bomb squad responded to an abandoned house in Hinsdale Thursday to dispose of several suspected pipe bombs, multiple grenade hulls, explosive powder and other materials.
By about 3 p.m. State Police had contained everything that could have been dangerous, and residents who had been evacuated began returning to their homes.
In response to safety concerns in Keene’s neighborhoods, some city councilors are pushing for a traffic study of all residential areas.
City officials told councilors that such a study would take a significant amount of time to do.
A special meeting on a proposal to reduce the Marlow School District’s 2019-20 budget has been scheduled for Wednesday.
Town residents have petitioned the school board for a chance to lower the budget by $250,000.