MONDAY, March 1
Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s children’s hospital is reporting that it’s seeing more serious cases of pediatric Type 1 diabetes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the disease itself isn’t causing the uptick, some of the pandemic’s effects can lead to physicians missing early warning signs.
The rate of new COVID cases has continued to fall in New Hampshire, though at a slower pace than in January.
After topping 800 new cases per day for parts of December and the first half of January, the seven-day average fell to around 400 per day by early February.
Keene city councilors are debating whether to grant a resident permission to drive on a dirt road in the forested Drummer Hill area.
Questions arose about whether it’s appropriate for motor vehicles to use the road, which is heavily trafficked by hikers and bicyclists.
TUESDAY, March 2
Recycled Percussion has picked Keene as the location of its newest Chaos and Kindness store.
“Our team is in complete agreement that this wonderful town in which our band has a long positive history would be a perfect place for us,” the band posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.
Amid stalled plans for an expansive arts corridor in downtown Keene, local arts leaders are developing plans to establish a new creative hub.
Plans call for making the Jonathan Daniels Building next to St. James Episcopal Church a centerpiece of a new arts district.
Thousands of local residents were without power Tuesday morning after strong wind gusts overnight caused tree limbs to fall on power lines.
The high winds and low temperatures were creating challenging conditions for the crews working to restore power, an Eversource spokeswoman said.
WEDNESDAY, March 3
A survey in the Monadnock school district found that most parents want kids to have in-person learning five days per week as soon as possible, while, generally, students and staff want to wait until next school year.
The parents’ second choice was finishing the year with a hybrid model of learning.
Brattleboro voters on Tuesday approved the sale of retail marijuana in town beginning in 2022.
The state of Vermont is handling the regulation, licensing and enforcement, but each town and city has to decide whether to allow stores to sell recreational marijuana within its borders.
A proposed Chesterfield zoning ordinance that would restrict development around Spofford Lake in an effort to prevent soil erosion is causing a stir.
Proponents say the ordinance would better protect the environment, while opponents say the measure would infringe on private property rights.
THURSDAY, March 4
Some Westmoreland residents received an anonymous mailer with false information about the proposed new fire station.
The town will vote Wednesday on a $2.27 million bond, which needs a three-fifths majority to pass.
No one was injured in an apartment fire on Washington Street in Keene Wednesday.
The fire caused five residents to be displaced, Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Chickering said.
Keene State College has reported that 42 people — nearly all of them students — were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.
The college moved to twice-a-week testing for students this week, and officials say it appears the rise in cases is linked to off-campus housing.
FRIDAY, March 5
With vaccination efforts making good progress in New Hampshire, the state plans to start giving shots to people in the next two phases earlier than expected, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
The rollout for K-12 school staff should begin in mid-March, and for people age 50 and older by the end of the month.
Three people suffered from smoke inhalation but no serious injuries were reported in a multi-family apartment building fire in Keene Thursday, fire officials said.
First responders were able to get everyone out of the building safely during the three-alarm fire, which severely damaged two apartments.
The Keene City Council signed off on a downtown food festival in June, including covering the cost of city services for the event.
The festival is meant to be a celebration of the city’s reopening after the economic downturn brought on by COVID-19, said Councilor Michael Remy, a board member of the event’s organizer, the Keene Young Professionals Network.