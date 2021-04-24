MONDAY, April 19
For her 51st birthday last week, Sandra Allen of Keene vowed not to let the pandemic spoil her celebration.
Her idea? To run 51 miles — the equivalent of nearly two marathons.
Part of the former estate of Alstead hotelier and benefactor Charles N. Vilas sold last month for $855,000.
The buyer, Saving Souls Sanctuary LLC, is registered with the N.H. Secretary of State as a hospitality business.
The Hot Hogs BBQ food truck in downtown Keene is going out of business after nearly five years, as its owner moves to a less-demanding job.
While business was going gangbusters last year, the pandemic prompted Shana Davis to reflect on the truck’s future and her own work-life balance.
TUESDAY, April 20
As SAU 29 moves to full in-person learning May 3, staff capacity will determine whether any families who want to switch to remote learning can.
The main issue with adding any students to remote learning is having enough staff to teach in-person classes as well as leading remote courses, said Superintendent Robert Malay.
For the second year in a row, the Gilsum Rock Swap and Mineral Show has been canceled due to COVID-19.
“With cases continuing to trend upwards in New Hampshire and the Northeast, we cannot safely predict where we will be in June,” the Gilsum Recreation Committee said Monday.
City councilors will discuss the future of Keene’s mask mandate on Wednesday, after Gov. Chris Sununu lifted the statewide requirement last week.
While the city’s mandate is now tied to N.H.’s state of emergency declaration, Mayor George Hansel said Keene leaders want to look at local factors, such as area cases or vaccination rates, instead.
WEDNESDAY, April 21
Cheshire County’s air quality earned the highest possible marks for the first time in this year’s report from the American Lung Association.
But a local expert says the report doesn’t offer a full picture of area air pollution.
Harrisville’s selectboard is looking at a plan that would limit the number of public parking spaces at Silver Lake.
Supporters of the plan say it would make the area safer, but opponents say that it would unnecessarily restrict access, and that voters, not the board, should have the final say.
Keene’s zoning board has approved a waiver that would allow Cheshire Medical Center to set up a new facility at the former Peerless Insurance building on Maple Avenue.
Plans call for the building to house a new family medicine residency program, as well as other clinical and administrative operations that would move from the main campus on Court Street.
THURSDAY, April 22
City councilors put off taking any action on Keene’s mask mandate Wednesday, saying they need more local COVID-19 data.
The city’s mandate is currently in effect until the pandemic-related N.H. state of emergency expires.
The Fall Mountain and Claremont school boards have signed on to a school-funding lawsuit alleging the state has shirked its duty to pay for an adequate education for students.
The N.H. Supreme Court last month sent the lawsuit back to Cheshire County Superior Court, where a judge Wednesday said a trial was likely a year away.
The Keene Senior Center has chosen one of its volunteers to become the next executive director.
Mary Jensen will start her new job next month, taking over for Cameron Tease, who is retiring.
FRIDAY, April 23
Keene’s community power plan is heading to the City Council for a vote after getting the endorsement of the council’s finance committee Thursday.
Under the plan, consumers could choose between several different pricing options, each with a different degree of renewable energy.
Cheshire Medical Center now has a round-the-clock option for virtual urgent care visits.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health has launched its own virtual urgent care service that’s open to anyone and available 24/7.
No one was injured Thursday morning when a drilling rig tipped over on Route 202 in Peterborough while working on the Main Street bridge construction project.
The road was closed to two-way traffic for much of the day Thursday, and Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said Friday that the project’s contractor is still working on a plan to remove the machine.