MONDAY, Sept. 5
No paper — Labor Day.
TUESDAY, Sept. 6
The city of Keene had an art-filled Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Keene Music Festival and Art in the Park.
The festival, which has brought a mix of musicians and bands to makeshift stages up and down Main Street almost every year since 2000, spanned most of the day on Saturday. Just a mile away on West Street was the 63rd Art in the Park, featuring the work of more than 65 artists from across New England.
Amy Stechler, the acclaimed documentarian who lived in Walpole for much of her life, died at her home there on Aug. 26 at the age of 67.
Stechler helped establish a new form of documentary film, working at Florentine Films alongside Ken Burns, her now-former husband, shortly after he founded the company in 1976 with two other graduates of Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass., where Stechler also earned her degree.
New Hampshire researchers are looking for participants in a study this fall to see whether a simple surgical procedure can eliminate the need for adults with Type 2 diabetes to take insulin.
The study — with a local site at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon — will build on the results of a Danish study that suggests the outpatient procedure could allow a person with Type 2 diabetes to live without injectable insulin.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7
The N.H. Special Committee on Voter Confidence heard expert testimony Tuesday afternoon in Keene from three social scientists who study elections — all of whom said there is no evidence of widespread fraud in this country’s elections.
The three experts made suggestions about how the state might increase voter confidence.
Students in several Monadnock Region communities attending Lionheart Classical Academy are allowed to board ConVal School District buses at existing stops on its bus network in Peterborough and Sharon.
The new charter school in Peterborough saw its first day of classes Aug. 31 with about 195 students in kindergarten through 5th grade, according to Barry Tanner, chairman of the Lionheart Board of Trustees.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene faces a daunting task in working to address the primary care shortage in New Hampshire.
But the effort just got a little easier, thanks to a $750,000 federal grant that will be used to support the medical center’s family medicine residency program.
THURSDAY, Sept. 8
A proposal to reopen a historic 18th-century inn in Fitzwilliam cleared its final hurdle, as the property’s owner was granted a special exception by the town zoning board Wednesday night.
Owner Chelley Tighe plans to reopen part of the inn as a sobriety retreat, pizza kitchen and coffee shop.
Filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein will discuss their latest documentary, “The U.S. and The Holocaust,” as part of the annual Keene State College Holocaust Memorial Lecture on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The lecture is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
With less than a week before New Hampshire voters head to the polls in the state primary election, issues such as abortion rights, affordable housing and support for public education took center stage Wednesday evening at a public forum for local Democratic candidates.
Roughly 30 people gathered at the former Cheshire County Courthouse in Keene for the event, hosted by the Cheshire County Democratic Committee.
FRIDAY, Sept. 9
After hearing complaints from a handful of Keene residents in August, a Spectrum representative appeared before city councilors Thursday to address these concerns.
Employees have already begun work to address poor television signals and slow connection speeds, said Michael Liccione, area vice president for Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum.
Starting in the spring, adult Medicaid recipients will be able to use the new benefit for preventative care services such as cleanings, examinations and fillings. But there are still few dentists who accept Medicaid patients.
“... It’s going to be very difficult unless we get other community offices to participate,” said Dr. Steve Hoffman of Dental Health Works in Keene, which accepts Medicaid. “We won’t be able to treat everyone.”
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen sent a letter Thursday to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about what the postal service is doing to prevent mail schemes like those that victimized a Peterborough woman and a Goffstown resident.
Shaheen said the two New Hampshire cases reported to her office raise concerns about the security of procedures for mail-forwarding requests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.