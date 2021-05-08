MONDAY, May 3
Twenty-two fire departments on Saturday helped pay tribute to the life of longtime Chesterfield firefighter Steven Chickering Sr.
Chickering, who served with the Chesterfield Fire Department for nearly 40 years, passed away last Monday at age 61 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Hinsdale voters rejected a plan to reconstruct School Street at Saturday’s annual town meeting.
Supporters of the plan said the road is a safety hazard for kids at the elementary and middle/high schools, while opponents said it was too costly for already-overburdened taxpayers.
A 22-year-old Charlestown woman died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Weathersfield, Vt., police said.
The cause of the crash that claimed the life of Tess R. Johnson is still under investigation.
TUESDAY, May 4
The return of full in-person classes to some area schools Monday brought out both excitement and nerves in students and staff.
“... It’s good energy. It’s good to see people. It feels like we’re moving forward,” said Missy Suarez, principal of Mount Caesar Elementary School.
Keene zoning board members Monday had concerns about pairing alcohol with axes.
The board approved a waiver for the Keene Axe House to open its recreational business on Main Street, on the condition that no alcohol be served or brought in.
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of Vermont Bread Co., alleging the company did not give employees the notice required by federal law when it abruptly shut down last week.
More than 90 people lost their jobs when the Brattleboro plant suddenly closed.
WEDNESDAY, May 5
Keene’s new medical marijuana dispensary has seen more than 100 patients since opening in mid-April.
Most of the people were previously driving to the dispensary in Lebanon, according to Temescal Wellness, which runs both dispensaries.
The time has finally come: Paving work on Keene’s Park Avenue will start Thursday.
The work will mean detours for southbound traffic between Arch Street and West Street at least through Friday.
After months of rehearsing over Zoom, the Keene Chorale is singing in harmony again.
“We’re actually making music,” said music director Cailin Marcel Manson. “... When you’re in the room with somebody, you can feel their energy.”
THURSDAY, May 6
A Troy 7-year-old turns her grief over the death of her great-aunt into joy by making cards for cancer patients.
“I came up with Cards from Kids Who Care to make people feel better,” Audrey Cox said. “... I like to draw, and I like to make people feel better.”
The Keene Police Department is working with Keene State to update its ethics and bias training.
The new training, developed with the college’s Cohen Center and Department of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, will be more hands-on and include a module on trauma-informed policing.
A city committee is thinking of ways to make Keene more friendly for electric vehicles.
Promoting electric-vehicle infrastructure is part of the city’s ambitious plan to transition to 100-percent renewable energy in the coming decades.
FRIDAY, May 7
The City Council approved a community power plan that will give Keene more control over where its electricity comes from.
Community power is a key part of the city’s goal of 100-percent renewable energy by 2050.
A local 7-year-old took the gavel as Keene’s kid mayor for a day.
George Iselin toured city facilities with Mayor George Hansel on Thursday.
A Keene city councilor won $19,000 worth of wine in a charity raffle run by the state liquor commission.
Explaining that he is not “a connoisseur by any means,” Councilor Mike Giacomo said he can tell a high-quality wine “if it tastes good.”