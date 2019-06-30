MONDAY, June 24
The Walldogs have come and gone, but the art they created — and the sense of place it brought — remains.
The four-day Magical History Tour brought artists from all over the world to the Elm City.
And now Keene’s history is, quite literally, on the walls — 16 of them, to be exact.
Hundreds gathered to trade stones and buy minerals this weekend at the 55th annual Gilsum Rock Swap.
The event was buoyed by its best weather in years — sunny and warm both Saturday and Sunday.
Once a true swap, now the event consists mostly of selling, with fewer opportunities to trade between dealers.
Former Bay State governor Bill Weld has cast his line into the Republican presidential primary.
But Friday afternoon, the only catch Weld was focused on in Gilsum was trout.
Since 1986, Weld, 73, has been fishing on a 2,000-acre association along the Gilsum and Alstead border.
TUESDAY, June 25
A conceptual plan to redevelop the old Kingsbury Corp. includes some major changes.
Housing; restaurants; a brewpub; a bank; space for the DMV; and maybe a pond and a pedestrian trail.
The plan is not a formal proposal, but simply lays out a general idea of what the property could become.
A year-old Brattleboro drug-care program is gaining a foothold and looking to grow.
Police and social services agencies launched the collaborative effort, Project CARE, last July.
Now, organizers are seeking support from the selectboard to expand the program’s reach.
The merger of a Henniker college and an art institute will result in the closing of the Sharon Arts Center.
The arts center, and its Peterborough gallery, are expected to shut down within the next few weeks.
New England College is absorbing the N.H. Institute of Art, which merged with Sharon Arts in 2012.
WEDNESDAY, June 26
The first group of Democratic presidential candidates takes the debate stage tonight in Miami.
UNH political scientist Dante Scala says of the crowded field: Relax; they won’t all remain in the race.
At this point, many of the candidates are still trying to become better-known or strike a chord with voters.
Five people have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a drug-distribution operation in Brattleboro.
The operation brought drugs from Springfield, Mass., to Vermont for sale, police say.
Three of the five sentenced are Springfield residents, along with a Brattleboro woman and a Vernon man.
Swanzey Lake is closed until further notice after elevated levels of bacteria were detected in the water Monday.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services’ website says samples exceeded the state’s standard for fecal bacteria.
As of Tuesday, a fecal-bacteria-related beach advisory was also in effect at Picnic Beach in Greenfield State Park.
THURSDAY, June 27
Colleagues fondly recall former Keene Mayor Bill Lynch, who died in Keene Saturday from dementia at age 84.
He’s described as a reluctant mayor, but an eager servant who worked to strengthen bonds and city efficiency.
Lynch also served as a state representative, Cheshire County treasurer and a county commissioner.
Tonight, the second group of 10 Democratic presidential candidates will debate in Miami from 9 to 11 p.m.
They include four of the top five polling candidates: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.
We provide a brief breakdown of each of the 10 and their visits to the Monadnock Region.
Mitch Greenwald launched his mayoral campaign in downtown Keene Wednesday night.
The longtime city councilor spoke to a crowd outside The Colonial Theatre, its marquee promoting his candidacy.
Greenwald and fellow Councilor George Hansel have announced bids to succeed Mayor Kendall Lane.
FRIDAY, June 28
Keene’s “taxi king” is remembered in the community for helping those in need.
Anthony S. “Tony” Signore, owner of Tony’s Taxi, died last Thursday at the age of 77.
Friends say he had a deep sense of empathy and would often give free rides to those who couldn’t afford it.
A Chicago-based playwright is working to debut a new play called “Welcome to Keene, N.H.”
A Monadnock Region native, Brian James Polak graduated from Keene High School in 1992.
Polak says the play is fictional, but inspired by some true local events.
A judge rejected a proposed plea deal Thursday for a Swanzey man accused of chaining a woman to a bed.
Michael J. Grant, 33, is charged with felony criminal restraint and reckless conduct, plus three misdemeanors.
Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff said he would not accept the proposed two-year jail sentence.