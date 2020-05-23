MONDAY, May 18
Leah Varney of Swanzey has been named co-valedictorian of Franklin Pierce University’s graduating class, the first time in the school’s history that two students have tied for the honor.
Varney and co-valedictorian Rebekah Hazelton both earned perfect 4.0 averages.
Audrey Ericson, 88, a Chesterfield native and former longtime teacher in the Chesterfield School District, is feeling the love from her community after recovering from COVID-19.
Friends and family also held a celebration parade Sunday in her honor, starting at Chesterfield’s Town Offices.
A Fitzwilliam man is scheduled to appear in court today on charges of criminal threatening after police say they spent nearly 16 hours trying to communicate with him Friday before he was ultimately arrested.
John Riley, 54, is charged with domestic violence-criminal threatening, a felony.
TUESDAY, May 19
Two Keene eateries are closing their doors for good due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elm City Bagels has already closed, while Royal Spice will be open until May 31.
With the COVID-19 pandemic mostly clearing campus in March and causing many to head home, some local officials are concerned Keene State College students won’t be counted as city residents in the 2020 census.
That, those officials fear, could have a host of negative consequences for Keene.
All residents and staff at the Applewood Rehabilitation Center have tested negative for COVID-19, aside from one employee whose test result was still pending, according to the nursing home’s parent company.
That includes a resident who initially tested positive May 9 and was re-tested, said Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for Genesis HealthCare.
WEDNESDAY, May 20
Despite the economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Monadnock Economic Development Corp.’s new president says the organization is pushing forward with two major local projects.
Arthur Robert provided an update on plans for a business hub at Keene State College and an arts and culture corridor downtown during the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce’s latest meeting with members Tuesday.
Many of the trees at Keene State College were planted under the watch of Arthur I. “Bud” Winsor, the college’s assistant director of physical plant/grounds.
“I feel that’s our mission, to make Keene State a beautiful place for people to enjoy,” said Winsor, who’s retiring after nearly three decades at the college.
The deaths of 182 Granite Staters have now been attributed to COVID-19, health officials reported Tuesday.
Included in that total are 10 newly announced deaths.
THURSDAY, May 21
Gov. Chris Sununu has announced a new COVID-19 testing site in Keene, which will open Sunday.
The state also expanded the testing criteria to employees of child care facilities and people who live with someone in a high-risk category.
A Keene State College graduate is working on research using geographical methods to understand COVID-19.
Michael Desjardins, a 2014 graduate, is a post-doctoral fellow in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s department of epidemiology.
Brattleboro’s select board issued an emergency order this week requiring employees and customers to wear face masks in local businesses.
Town Manager Peter Elwell says the town won’t enforce the order, but will step in if there’s a dispute with a customer.
FRIDAY, May 22
Employees of Keene’s Hannaford got an unusual delivery to the store on Thursday: boxes and boxes of shoes.
It’s part of an initiative by runner David Kilgore to donate comfortable shoes to essential workers who are on their feet all day serving people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keene councilors have scrapped a moratorium on 5G facilities in the city.
The council did vote unanimously to approve regulations on where small-cell facilities can be located.
Margaret A. “Peggy” Lynch is remembered as a force, driven by wanting the best for Keene.
Lynch, who served for years on the Keene City Council and in the N.H. House, among other positions, died Monday at age 80.