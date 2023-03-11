MONDAY, March 6
In a game that demanded attention from the opening tip to the final free throw, the Keene State men’s basketball team overcame Tufts Saturday evening at Spaulding Gymnasium to earn a trip to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16.
The Owls (28-1) will play Swarthmore College on Friday in Pennsylvania. Keene State defeated the hosting Garnet last season in the first round of the NCAAs before falling to Oswego State in the second round.
One passenger on board an airplane that took off from Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey on Friday died after the plane encountered “severe turbulence” on its way to Virginia, according to federal officials.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday the investigation is in “early stages” and that a preliminary report may be expected in two to three weeks.
Whether rain or snow, day or night, summer highs or winter lows, a new business in south Keene is promising golf enthusiasts and newcomers alike a place to hit the green — virtually.
The Golf Loft, a facility at 3 Krif Court featuring three golf simulators with virtual adaptations of real-world golf courses, held its opening day this past Saturday.
TUESDAY, March 7
A man has died in an early-morning house fire today in Surry, Fire Chief Joshua Brooks said.
A woman in the home on Webster Road was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, and a firefighter suffered a minor injury, the chief said.
The woman who died after her plane encountered turbulence en route from the Keene-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport has been identified as a former federal official.
Dana Hyde of Maryland was traveling with two family members and two crew members on the flight, which was bound for Virginia but diverted to Bradley International Airport.
WEDNESDAY, March 8
More than 100 people gathered outside the Statehouse in Concord Tuesday morning in response to a slate of bills on LGBTQ+ rights.
Four of these bills are similar to others being proposed throughout the country this year, which seek to restrict the rights of transgender and gender non-conforming individuals. A fifth, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll, D-Keene, would enact protections for those accessing gender-affirming health care in the state.
After the owner of a Marlborough pizzeria suffered serious injuries in a vehicle crash in January, community members are banding together to host fundraising events to support his recovery.
Trent Boehmler, who owns Main Crust Co. Pizzeria in Marlborough, was one of two people injured in the Jan. 30 crash on Route 101 near Optical Avenue in Keene.
The Keene High girls Nordic team won the Division I state championship at Great Glen Trails on Tuesday — the program’s first since 2008.
The Blackbirds boys team brought home a runner-up trophy, finishing second behind only Concord in the competition.
THURSDAY, March 9
Residents of Keene, Swanzey, Marlborough and Wilton may soon be saving on their electric bills, according to a joint news release Wednesday from the four municipalities, announcing that their community power programs will launch in June.
Under a community power arrangement, a municipal government rather than a utility company sources electricity for local consumers.
The Fall Mountain boys Nordic Skiing team brought home second place at the NHIAA Division II State Championships at Great Glen Trails in Gorham on Wednesday.
The Fall Mountain girls were ninth overall in the 14-team field in the girls competition, finishing with 431 points.
FRIDAY, March 10
Candidates running for the Keene Board of Education are advocating for mental health resources, building maintenance and supporting public schooling ahead of Tuesday’s elections.
Carter Chamberlin, Jennifer Friedman, incumbent Jaclyn Headings and incumbent Raleigh Ormerod are vying for the three, three-year seats on the nine-member school board.
Republican representatives in the N.H. House defeated a series of gun-safety measures Thursday but passed a bill aimed at removing the ban on brass knuckles.
The Democratic-backed measures favored tighter background checks for gun purchases, a “red-flag” law, a prohibition on firearms in school zones, and repeal of a state law blocking enforcement of federal gun statutes.
Keene’s Target store was evacuated for the second time in just over a week after a bomb threat was called in Thursday afternoon that turned out to be a hoax.
The Monadnock Marketplace store received a similar threat about a bomb on Feb. 28, when the store was also evacuated and police determined it was unfounded.
