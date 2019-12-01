MONDAY, Nov. 25
Police say the suspect in a Bellows Falls bank robbery last week has been taken into custody in Ohio.
Authorities were called to the TD Bank on Church Street on Nov. 18 at about 2 p.m. for a robbery and identified a suspect, Andrew J. Dillingham, 35, of Perkinsville, Vt., in the days after, according to a news release Sunday night from Bellows Falls police.
Tails wagged at high speed Sunday while foster families officially adopted many of the Labs seized in a high-profile animal cruelty case last year.
Monadnock Humane Society staff offered refreshments, took family photos with everyone’s pet and wrapped up any outstanding tasks, such as transferring the dogs’ microchips to their new owners.
Keene city councilors voted Thursday to negotiate selling the land under Corner News to the building’s owner, despite the city manager’s advisement against doing so.
Roberta Mastrogiovanni, Corner News’ owner, hopes to complete negotiations and get a final vote before the “changing of the guard,” when the new city councilors are sworn in in January.
TUESDAY, Nov. 26
A Hinsdale woman involved in a head-on collision Sunday with a Keene resident died from her injuries, according to a Facebook post Tuesday from the Hinsdale Police Department.
Jillian A. Harden, 38, of Hinsdale and Jordan Knight, 24, of Keene were both taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, but Harden later succumbed to her injuries.
The Cheshire County Board of Commissioners has finalized its 2020 budget proposal, which calls for appropriating a little over $58 million.
The portion of the budget to be raised through property taxes, $29.1 million, would be up $809,194, or 2.9 percent, from this year.
The drug-death data announced by the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Monday offers a glimpse at the circumstances behind the statistics.
Of the 471 people confirmed to have died of drug overdoses last year — the vast majority from opioids — about 70 percent (328 people) were male, whereas 30 percent (143) were female.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 27
Pointing to the impact the Route 9 construction project and detour has had on his sales, John Little said he’s closing Sullivan’s Little Country Store for the foreseeable future after Wednesday.
Little says his total sales were cut by two-thirds over the course of this year as traffic was diverted away from the store.
Jennifer Murphy of Gilsum says she’s been amazed by the support from the community for her family after her husband, Daniel Murphy, who served as a first responder for more than three decades, passed away after an automobile crash last week.
A GoFundMe page to help Jennifer Murphy and her kids with essential items and holiday expenses has been set up by Chris Stawasz of American Medical Response, where Daniel Murphy worked.
A Keene man was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail for sexually assaulting two teenage girls.
Tanner A. Huntley, 21, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of sexual assault in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving — no paper.
Friday, Nov. 29
Richard Berry of Keene is in deep remission after participating in a three-year trial to treat his prostate cancer.
Berry — who retired from Markem-Imaje in 2008, and has a wife, Barbara, and three kids — was selected as one of 1,125 men around the world to participate in the trial.
Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s official entrance into the 2020 presidential race earlier this week has upped the ante for campaign spending on ads.
Already, he’s outmatched what every other Democratic campaign has invested in TV so far, with the exception of fellow billionaire Tom Steyer.
A Swanzey man who pleaded guilty to domestic violence is among those whose cases were resolved in Cheshire County Superior Court in recent weeks.
Darren S. Marazoff, 40, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic violence-simple assault alleging he slammed a woman’s head into the ground in Swanzey in September.