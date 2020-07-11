MONDAY, July 6
A crash on Route 9 in Chesterfield Sunday evening sent three people to the hospital, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
One person was taken from the scene by medical helicopter, and two people were transported via ambulance, a dispatcher at Mutual Aid said.
Dozens attended an Independence Day rally in Central Square in Keene, which was organized by STAND NH, a new Keene-based group that aims to end systemic racism in the Granite State.
“A lot of people don’t realize, don’t understand that not everybody got their freedom on the Fourth of July,” Katie Pomper said.
Keene will take a more lenient approach with residents who have not licensed their dogs this year, on the grounds that COVID-19 closures prevented many from staying up to date on their pets’ rabies vaccinations.
The City Council on Thursday unanimously approved its annual dog warrant, a state-mandated action that allows Keene’s animal control officer to issue $25 fines to those with unlicensed dogs.
TUESDAY, July 7
Police say a Keene man died in a motor vehicle crash in Wentworth on Monday morning.
Preliminary investigation found that John Hope Jr., 65, had left a local lumber yard and was heading west on Route 25 when the crash occurred, N.H. State Police said.
As local school leaders plan for the coming school year, area superintendents are reflecting on what their districts learned from virtual classes and how to apply what they learned moving forward.
“Learning gaps are going to be a concern for us; with the decreased amount of contact time because of remote learning, there are bound to be achievement gaps that exist,” said SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay.
As it celebrates its 50th year, the Harris Center for Conservation Education is launching four projects supported by a new fund.
One is the installation of a receiving station in Stoddard to help track migrating creatures.
WEDNESDAY, July 8
The N.H. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Monadnock’s teachers union in a long-running dispute with the school district over health insurance money.
The court reversed an earlier decision in Cheshire County Superior Court that ordered approximately $390,000 in leftover health insurance funds to be returned to taxpayers.
Schools in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 are preparing for a potential mix of in-person and online classes to begin the new academic year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft plan released Monday.
The 19-page document envisions everything from possibly staggering school-day start and dismissal times to sanitizing classrooms daily.
A new initiative launched by a local arts coalition would likely come in “handy” for Brattleboro residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Handy Stations — created by The Human Connection Project in collaboration with other area nonprofit organizations — are hand-sanitization posts to be designed by local artists and musicians.
THURSDAY, July 9
The organizers of a pair of Keene festivals are seeking permission to hold their events this year, with COVID changes in mind.
Organizers of the Keene Pumpkin Festival and the Keene Music Festival pitched smaller-than-usual events.
State and local advocates say the housing challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have not gone away and could even grow as an eviction moratorium ends and expanded unemployment aid expires.
Representatives of state and local housing and homeless-service organizations discussed those issues with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on a conference call Wednesday morning.
A City Council committee is recommending a resolution that would encourage people in Keene to wear masks in public.
The resolution got its start as a proposed ordinance — later withdrawn — that would have required people to wear masks in places where social distancing is difficult.
FRIDAY, July 10
With southern and central New Hampshire still in a low-level drought, Keene officials are on the verge of implementing voluntary water restrictions for customers of the city’s system.
The City Council’s municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee voted unanimously Wednesday night to recommend the full council declare a stage 1 water conservation alert per section 98-74.1 of the city code.
The president of the Keene Country Club confirmed Thursday that one of its members has tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility closed for one day last Friday to allow for cleaning and disinfection.
The Monadnock Region sweated through one of the summer’s first bouts of very hot and humid weather Thursday.
And while this comes with the season, COVID-19 has left the region with fewer public places for people to cool off.