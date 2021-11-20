MONDAY, Nov. 15
Construction has begun to convert part of the old Troy Mills complex into a 100-unit apartment building.
Developer Christopher Eric Farris closed on the building two weeks ago, according to selectboard Chairman Richard H. Thackston III.
Brattleboro resident Lynne Kennedy’s latest novel tells four mysteries across three centuries in Brattleboro, with the help of — in true Vermont fashion — a magical maple tree.
Kennedy said she pulled from her extensive background in science and history to create the novel.
Fall Mountain football fell to Somersworth in the NHIAA Division IV title game Saturday.
“We’re a high-energy team, but when things go bad it’s tough to keep that up,” said Fall Mountain head coach Orion Binney.
TUESDAY, Nov. 16
Icy conditions on Mount Monadnock led to three separate cases of injured hikers needing to be rescued Sunday, N.H. Fish and Game officials said.
None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to Fish and Game Lt. Bill Boudreau.
Swanzey officials are considering another proposal for a large residential development, this one to include 208 apartments.
The development would replace a small multi-family home at 244 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32).
Sixteen active COVID-19 cases were reported at Emerson Elementary School in Fitzwilliam as of Monday.
The Monadnock Regional School District’s COVID dashboard does not specify whether the cases involve students or staff.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17
The artwork of a 5th-grader at Symonds Elementary School in Keene received recognition in Sports Illustrated Kids.
In the September/October issue, Whitman Conboy’s drawing of New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry was highlighted as the winner of the magazine’s Art Gallery contest.
As he nears retirement next month, Rhett Lamb reflected on his 25-year career as Keene community development director.
With environmental sustainability and fighting climate change at the forefront of Lamb’s focus, city planning for him has always been about making decisions today with an eye on where they might lead tomorrow.
On Tuesday, Carroll Concrete workers poured new concrete for the Peterborough Main Street bridge.
If all goes well, the town plans to allow traffic back on the bridge in about a month.
THURSDAY, Nov. 18
The town of Swanzey is collecting questions and feedback on its draft plan for a community power program.
Under the plan, Swanzey would become the electricity provider for residents, which would allow it to pool demand from its customers and give it more purchasing power, as well as the potential for incorporating more renewable energy into the mix.
Cheshire Medical Center has hired Dr. Karl Dietrich as director of its new residency program for family-medicine doctors, which it plans to launch in 2024.
The training program is intended to boost the number of primary-care providers locally.
Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera is asking county commissioners to consider a more expensive body camera system than originally budgeted for his department.
As the department prepares to use cameras for the first time, Rivera says the BodyWorn system will offer significant benefits compared to the product they originally intended to buy.
FRIDAY, Nov. 19
A Keene woman has been named best new Airbnb host in New Hampshire by the company.
Jaclyn Cole’s Roxbury Street space holds the highest number of bookings in the state in 2021 and she’s at Superhost status for her strong reviews by guests and limited cancellations.
Don’t put out those birdfeeders just yet, or you might attract a hungry bear prepping for hibernation.
Bird feeders cause about a quarter of all human-bear conflicts statewide, according to N.H. Fish and Game.
Seven Keene neighborhoods could move to new wards as the City Council considers redistricting plans.
This is the first time the council, instead of voters, will approve the new ward lines, after residents agreed to the change at the polls this month.