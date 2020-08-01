MONDAY. July 27
Time to grab your wand and brush up on your spells, because local merchants are bringing the Harry Potter universe to Keene.
Starting Tuesday, several of the Elm City’s downtown businesses will be celebrating the beloved novel and film series by transforming Main Street into Diagon Alley.
Winchester families are stepping up to raise the money to try to keep sports alive at Winchester School and continue busing for high school students.
Athletic programs and transportation to Keene High are slated to be cut this year as part of a $1.6 million budget reduction approved by voters in March.
Project Shakespeare just celebrated 25 years in 2019 and wasn’t about to let a global pandemic stand in the way of a 26th season.
The theater students began rehearsals online earlier this month but quickly moved to the outdoor space at Deborah Shakespeare Thurber’s Jaffrey home because there was a need to be together — just not too closely.
TUESDAY, July 28
New Hampshire housing advocates and community leaders in the Monadnock Region say the loss of an additional $600 in weekly unemployment benefits will hurt residents.
”The [FPUC] benefits have helped a lot of people make their rent and mortgage payments,” said Ben Frost of N.H. Housing.
An area duo has been named the winner of The Sentinel’s inaugural online talent contest, sponsored by Reality Check.
Paul Kohler and Julio Del Sesto, known as Life on Venus, took first place with their rendition of “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers.
Movie theaters were one of the last businesses approved to reopen under New Hampshire’s stay-at-home guidelines.
Theater owners in Peterborough and Wilton hoped to get their businesses back up and rolling, but early projections have them questioning whether they can stay afloat.
WEDNESDAY, July 29
When Cheshire County Superior Court holds its first pandemic-era jury trial next month, things will look a bit different.
Jury members will be seated six feet apart, with several of them observing the trial from benches typically reserved for the public.
After having to cancel its spring season due to COVID-19, Girls on the Run’s New Hampshire chapter is offering virtual sessions this fall.
The nonprofit organization provides a 10-week program to girls in grades 3 through 8 in all New Hampshire counties to empower them physically and emotionally.
Most area grocery stores are allowing reusable bags again after the governor rescinded the ban on them this week.
People are asked to wash them before bringing them into the stores.
THURSDAY, July 30
Twenty-one Monadnock Community Hospital employees lost their jobs this week due to the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital announced Wednesday night.
The employees whose positions were eliminated Monday were part of the Peterborough hospital’s furloughs in May, which affected 100 people, according to hospital spokesman Philip McFarland.
A city law requiring masks in Keene is headed to the City Council next week for a vote.
The ordinance gained the backing of the council’s planning, licenses and development committee on Wednesday night.
Two area properties have been added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places.
The Fort at No. 4 in Charlestown and the Stephenson Memorial Library in Greenfield are among 11 additions to the list.
FRIDAY, July 31
Fall Mountain students will be learning through a mix of in-person and remote learning when they return to school.
Students will be split into two groups that attend school in-person two to three days per week.
You asked, we answered: If COVID-19 can be detected in fecal matter, why not diagnose it through a stool sample?
Based on the latest data available, stool samples are less sensitive than respiratory samples (taken through a nasal swab), according to Dr. Aalok Khole of Cheshire Medical Center.
Paving is slated for Monday at Swanzey’s newest roundabout.
The work is part of a $1.4 million project expected to finish in October.