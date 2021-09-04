MONDAY, Aug. 30
The organizers of the Northlands concert series at the Cheshire Fairgrounds “100 percent plan on being here” in 2022.
The venue hosted approximately 40,000 people across 23 shows in a season that wrapped with a performance by country artist Lee Brice on Sunday night.
Speakers at a GOP event in Keene this weekend talked about Afghanistan and the 2022 midterm elections.
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte gave the keynote address at the Cheshire County Republican Committee’s Coolidge-Reagan Picnic.
Jaffrey-Rindge students will start school a week later than expected due to flooding and humidity damage at district facilities.
The issues include mold in classrooms and water damage from heavy rains this summer that caused pipes to break, according to Superintendent Reuben Duncan.
TUESDAY, Aug. 31
Monadnock Regional Middle/High School welcomed students back to full in-person classes on Monday’s first day of school.
Despite some continued COVID protocols, Superintendent Lisa Witte said the start of this academic year “feels more normal than not.”
Amid a financial crunch, Hillside Village Keene will likely be sold to a nonprofit that runs similar facilities nationwide, officials said.
The deal with Covenant Living Communities & Services in Skokie, Ill., is set to be finalized as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.
Britany Barron has pleaded guilty to falsifying evidence in Keene resident Jonathan Amerault’s killing in 2020.
The pleas are part of an agreement with prosecutors, which will offer the Jaffrey woman a reduced sentence in exchange for her cooperation with the state and continuing good behavior.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 1
Some people experiencing homelessness in Keene say the new rules at Hundred Nights’ resource center, which allow guests who aren’t staying in the shelter to enter only at specific times, are making daily life harder for them.
Executive Director Mindy Cambiar said the restrictions went into effect early last month after multiple people damaged the space.
Artist Robert Seaman’s “doodles” each day have helped him process his feelings about the pandemic.
The 88-year-old moved into Maplewood Assisted Living from his home in Keene just weeks before the effects of COVID-19 were felt in the Monadnock Region.
Seven Keene State College students have tested positive for COVID-19 since students began returning to campus last week, a school spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The college tested all of its roughly 3,100 students and 630 employees before classes resumed Monday.
THURSDAY, Sept. 2
Keene schools returned Wednesday with a familiar mix of excitement, nerves and COVID-19 protocols.
“I think, outside of the face masks, it feels like a completely normal year — the excitement this morning, seeing the kids come in,” said Franklin School Principal Erik Kress. “... As weird as it sounds, it feels normal.”
After nearly 50 years at the helm of Toadstool Bookshops, Willard Williams announced Wednesday he is looking for a new owner for the bookstore, which has locations in Keene, Nashua and Peterborough.
Williams, 69, opened the original shop on Peterborough’s Main Street in 1972, along with several investors and family members.
Runway Fun Park hopes to open this weekend in Swanzey, offering carnival rides, mini-golf and, eventually, go-karting.
The property on Old Homestead Highway once hosted Swanzey Amusements and Hillside Pizza but has been vacant for the last five or six years.
FRIDAY, Sept. 3
A closed-door vote on staff bonuses by the Monadnock School Board has sparked transparency questions.
The board handed out about $450,000 in federal funds to staff members who went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Keene woman remains paralyzed after a reported attack at a hip-hop concert last weekend.
Madysen Audet says she was trying to calm a confrontation when she was knocked down and beaten.
The Keene Music Festival got approval from the City Council to use public space, just days before the event.
The late action was the result of organizers applying just as the council took its summer recess.