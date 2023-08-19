MONDAY, Aug. 14
Two Monadnock Region arborists competed at the 2023 International Society of Arboriculture International Tree Climbing Championship Saturday in Albuquerque, N.M.
Kate Odell, from Broad Oak Tree & Shrub Care in Peterborough, and Kyle McCabe, from Northern Arboriculture in Antrim, competed in the women’s and men’s divisions, with Odell winning a silver medal.
Amid the smell of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, a crowd of about 100 people gathered at Wheelock Park for the Cheshire County Republican Committee’s 2023 Victory Day picnic Sunday.
The Keene picnic featured speeches from national and state candidates for public office.
After a year of celebrations marking the town of Jaffrey’s 250th anniversary, the festivities will come to a close with a week of special events.
Settled in the 1750s and incorporated in 1773, the town was named after George Jaffrey, a Portsmouth merchant, and is the only place in the world called Jaffrey, according to the celebration’s website.
TUESDAY, Aug. 15
Ritu Budakoti, a Keene Middle School science teacher, has been chosen as a finalist for the state’s 2024 Teacher of the Year award, the N.H. Department of Education announced Monday.
Budakoti is one of four finalists out of a record-breaking 322 nominees from across the state.
About a dozen motorists have complained about driving through wet paint that had been laid down for street striping in Keene.
Ron Beaudoin, CEO of the contractor that painted the lines, said his company plans to visit Keene soon to help people address the issue.
A law that went into effect this month in New Hampshire makes all types of cancer among firefighters a presumptive occupational disease.
The new statute is aimed at making it easier for firefighters with cancer to receive workers’ compensation.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16
After years of water runoff eating away at the trail that loops around Goose Pond in Keene, leading to soil erosion, efforts are underway to improve the pathway and make it more accessible to hikers.
Tom Haynes, chair of the Greater Goose Pond Forest Stewardship Subcommittee, said it’s been years since there’s been any maintenance or improvements to the trail.
Keene’s municipal election season officially kicks off today with the start of the filing period for city offices.
Offices on the ballot for the November city election include mayor, city councilors-at-large, city councilors from all five of Keene’s wards and ward election officials.
A commission now being formed will study the possibility of selling marijuana in stores run by the state of New Hampshire.
The panel, created under a House bill this past session, will look at the feasibility of the state controlling the distribution, access and marketing of cannabis, similar to the way it sells alcohol at N.H. Liquor and Wine Outlet stores.
THURSDAY, Aug. 17
Beach yoga at Norway Pond has become an every-Thursday summer ritual under the instruction of Hancock resident Betsy DiPrima.
“Yoga is a marvelous thing and it doesn’t matter what shape your body is in, you move your body,” DiPrima said.
The Monadnock Humane Society is asking for help from the community after responding to what it described in a news release as “several challenging and costly animal cruelty cases” in recent months.
The Swanzey-based organization said it has spent more than $100,000 to provide care to animals involved in the cases.
A new state law recently signed by Gov. Chris Sununu will eliminate a redundant licensing requirement in the beauty and grooming industry.
Barbers, cosmetologists and estheticians (skin-care professionals) must still be licensed in New Hampshire, but the new law eliminated the requirement that they also get a so-called “booth license” if they rent space in another person’s shop.
FRIDAY, Aug. 18
The staff you walk past at your local hospital could start to look different, as Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon joins a national trend of hospitals introducing robotic delivery methods.
Robert Maloney, director of inpatient pharmacy at Dartmouth Hitchcock, said a big reason for using robots is to provide relief to hospital staff, especially pharmacy technicians who were doing hourly runs to deliver medications.
Gladys Johnsen resigned from the Keene City Council Thursday as she prepares to move out of the area.
Johnsen’s term was slated to end this year, and her resignation leaves one of Ward 4’s two seats on the 15-member council vacant.
Multiple people have alleged violations of New Hampshire’s two-year-old “divisive-concepts law,” but only one case has been docketed with the state’s human rights commission for further investigation.
Some of the complaints include those against the use of specific books, films or other school materials, according to documents filed with the court.
