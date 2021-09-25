MONDAY, Sept. 20
As the city of Keene gears up for its once-every-five-years revaluation process, property owners can expect to see their assessed values go up, the city assessor said.
The effect on tax bills will depend on the new assessed value of someone’s property.
Many of the cultures of the community were on display Saturday at the Keene International Festival.
The festival “showcases and celebrates the rich diversity present in the Elm City and the surrounding region,” co-organizer Ritu Budakoti said.
A boil-water order issued last week for part of Jaffrey was lifted.
Superintendent of Utilities Tony Cavaliere said the source of the E.coli bacteria was never determined, but it’s likely it was the sample point itself that was contaminated.
TUESDAY, Sept. 21
Gov. Chris Sununu has requested a second federal disaster declaration for parts of the area, this one for a storm in late July/early August.
Preliminary assessments have tallied more than $3 million in flood damages across Cheshire and Sullivan counties, with Acworth, Alstead, Walpole and Washington among the hardest hit.
The Clarence DeMar Marathon is back this Sunday, with a few changes due to COVID-19.
The biggest change will be that spectators won’t be allowed at the finish line, but the race director says he hopes people will cheer on the runners along the course.
The Winchester Pickle Festival returns after a COVID-19-related hiatus last year.
The event, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature pickles, music, vendors and a vaccination clinic.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22
Peterborough officials approved spending up to $1.8 million from a reserve account to help replace the money stolen by cybercriminals this summer.
Many residents Tuesday voiced their outrage over the scam, in which Peterborough lost $2.3 million before recovering a portion of that recently.
Monadnock’s school board voted down a plan that would call for the district to notify parents when a COVID-19 infection is reported within their child’s classroom.
Arguments against the plan were that it would fuel speculation about private health information and be hard to implement for the upper grades, whose students interact with more students and staff than elementary schoolers.
A local nonprofit group that worked to address a housing shortage and large rent hikes for more than 30 years will dissolve, likely by the end of the year.
Cheshire Housing Trust has transferred its 48 affordable rental units to Keene Housing.
THURSDAY, Sept. 23
Building networks, especially in rural areas, starts with determining what common goals are shared by diverse groups of people and organizations, said Sarah Rocker, the keynote speaker at this year’s Radically Rural.
The two-day conference, organized by The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, focuses on issues especially important to small cities and towns.
Two local Eversource workers were among more than 200 dispatched to Louisiana last month to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
“This looked like a tornado that hit everything, all around,” said Mark Christopherson of Keene. “This was massive.”
After months of financial uncertainty, Monadnock Economic Development Corp. is gearing up to start its next chapter.
The organization, which has been behind a number of major development projects in the region, has undergone a debt restructuring process and held a number of discussions on how to move forward.
FRIDAY, Sept. 24
Five first responders made a special delivery early Wednesday morning in the Richmond fire station’s parking lot.
Sean Elwood Goodale decided to come into the world sooner than expected by his parents, who had to call 911 from the side of Route 32.
Cheshire Medical Center plans to launch its residency program, intended to boost the number of local primary-care providers, in 2024, officials said Thursday.
That program is just one part of the Keene hospital’s vision for expanding its services and strengthening health care in the region.
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Cheshire County jail has grown to 13 total cases.
Of the 12 inmates infected, five were still considered active cases as of today, and the staff member infected has recovered and returned to work, Superintendent Doug Iosue said.