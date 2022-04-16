MONDAY, April 11
After taking the helm of the Keene Fire Department this month, Chief Donald Farquhar spoke about his plans to lead what he described as a top-notch team of firefighters who face both challenges and opportunities.
Farquhar’s promotion comes amid a region-wide shakeup in emergency-service providers, and just months after a five-alarm blaze downtown highlighted concerns about fire-code violations.
As Keene resident and libertarian activist Ian Freeman awaits trial on federal charges related to his bitcoin-exchange business, two of his alleged co-conspirators have signaled they will enter guilty pleas.
Renee and Andrew Spinella, both of Derry, are scheduled for change-of-plea hearings Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Concord.
TUESDAY, April 12
The city of Keene is moving forward with its Transportation Heritage Trail project.
The project, which would extend the rail trail from Eastern Avenue to the Swanzey town line, got a boost from $394,800 in federal funding last month.
In the nine months since its launch, Cheshire Medical Center’s outpatient psychiatry program has seen more than 500 patients.
The program, which began in July, is intended to fill the gap for patients who need more specialized mental health care than a primary care provider can offer, but who don’t require hospitalization.
N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene spoke to a N.H. House Committee Monday on behalf of his bill to upgrade cellular telephone service.
The legislation, which has passed the N.H. Senate, would allow a municipality or service provider to apply to the state for matching grant funds to improve cellphone service.
WEDNESDAY, April 13
The Brattleboro Fire Department will offer ambulance services after its contract with Rescue Inc. expires July 1 amid a dispute over costs.
Town officials said they believe transitioning EMS operations to the Brattleboro Fire Department is in the best interest of the town and its citizens.
The N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 board published a letter affirming its support for Superintendent Robert Malay and other central office employees on its website Monday.
Board Chair Ege Cordell said the letter was not in response to the comments a Keene school board member made a few weeks ago calling for Malay’s resignation, but rather something the board has been planning to do for a while.
A N.H. House-passed proposal would allow a three-fifths majority of voters to cap a school district’s budget.
The bill, which would have to pass the full Senate and be signed by Gov. Chris Sununu to go into effect, drew sharp criticism in a Senate committee on Monday.
THURSDAY, April 14
A revamped Pumpkin Festival and Keene’s inaugural Pride festival could both be coming later this year, after a City Council committee on Wednesday unanimously recommended requests to use city property for both events.
The requests will be reviewed by the full City Council at its meeting next Thursday.
A judge has ruled in favor of the city of Keene in an eminent-domain case that could pave the way for a roundabout at Winchester Street and Key Road.
The state and city governments have long-planned improvements to the Winchester Street corridor, including another roundabout at its intersection with Island and Pearl streets.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday his $100 million plan to expand the state’s housing supply would aid businesses looking to add employees.
One of those businesses is MilliporeSigma, which operates a plant in Jaffrey that employs 1,200 people and is looking to add another 200 workers.
FRIDAY, April 15
Britany Barron, who falsified evidence after her husband allegedly shot and killed a Keene resident in 2020, was granted parole on Thursday.
Prosecutors have charged Barron’s husband, Armando Barron, with multiple crimes in the death of Jonathan Amerault of Keene, including capital murder and first-degree murder.
A Keene City Council committee showed support Thursday for spending funds to explore turning the former Wheelock campground into a dog park and a disc-golf course.
The panel also left open the question of whether the site could be considered for a campground some councilors recently proposed to accommodate people experiencing homelessness.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., visited Keene State College on Thursday to formally celebrate a $1 million federal appropriation that will help address child care challenges in the Monadnock Region.
“What people need to understand,” Shaheen said, “is that this is not about babysitting. This is about supporting families for the rest of their lives.”