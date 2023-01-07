MONDAY, Jan. 2
New Year’s Day (observed), No paper.
TUESDAY, Jan. 3
Cheshire County may be a lot different from Tunisia, a northern African nation bordered by Algeria and Libya. But Joey Hood said he treasures his upbringing in the Monadnock Region ahead of accepting his new job: U.S. ambassador to Tunisia.
By unanimous voice vote of the U.S. Senate, Hood became ambassador to Tunisia on Dec. 22 following several months of reviews of his applications in spring and summer 2021 to a number of countries.
Jaffrey couple Chelsie and Jeffrey Thibault welcomed their new baby a half hour into the new year Sunday, the first birth reported by a local hospital in 2023.
Cayson Thibault was born at 12:36 a.m. at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, right on time at 39 weeks and 5 days, according to the hospital.
The theme of Jaffrey-Rindge’s upcoming free Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance is “Justice Everywhere” and will focus on environmental justice.
The keynote speaker of the Jan. 16 event at The Park Theatre will be Aaron Mair, an environmental leader, wilderness advocate and public health expert.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4
The president and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center plans to retire in May, hospital officials announced Tuesday.
Dr. Don Caruso, who has led the Keene hospital since the fall of 2015, has been with Cheshire Medical for more than three decades serving in roles such as chair of family medicine, associate medical director and chief medical officer.
Ramunto’s Brick Oven Pizza shut its doors on Keene’s Main Street on New Year’s Eve, with plans to reopen in a new city location May 1.
The move is due to a decrease in foot traffic for the Main Street location over the past five years, said Vito Adragna, director of operations for the Keene restaurant.
Swanzey’s selectmen have asked the state to reduce the speed limit on about a 1-mile section of Holbrook Avenue that has a blind curve and intersects with the popular Ashuelot Rail Trail, but the N.H. Department of Transportation refuses.
Local residents say they feel unsafe crossing the area, and claim the state is being unreasonable for not lowering the speed limit from 35 to 30 mph.
THURSDAY, Jan. 5
Marijuana legalization, favored by many New Hampshire residents, was not on the legislative agenda state Senate Republicans rolled out in a news conference Wednesday after lawmakers began their annual session.
A bipartisan bill being drafted in the N.H. House would permit possession of up to 4 ounces of the drug, but the measure would fail if not supported in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Former N.H. Rep. Henry Parkhurst of Winchester, otherwise known as “Mr. Pickle” for his yearly presence at the Winchester Pickle Festival, was memorialized in remarks before the House on Wednesday.
Parkhurst, who passed away Dec. 22, represented his town in the House from 2002 through 2020, among numerous other local positions.
A Winchester man who had 27 Labrador retrievers seized from his home in the fall pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty in November.
Judge James D. Gleason sentenced Tory Frazier, 56, to 30 days in the Cheshire County jail, suspended on the condition that he maintains good behavior for two years.
FRIDAY, Jan. 6
Keene city officials on Thursday announced the dates for a pair of meetings over the next two months to allow further public input on plans for the multimillion-dollar infrastructure project set to begin in spring 2024.
Councilors did not take any action on plans for the project, but several members of the council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee said they thought the plan recommendations should have gone through them before reaching the full council.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu praised New Hampshire in his inaugural address Thursday at the Statehouse and called for bipartisanship in the new legislative session.
Responding to the speech, Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, said there’s always the opportunity for bipartisanship, no matter the makeup of the Legislature, but added he has not seen a lot of cross-party cooperation in recent years.
Homelessness has reached crisis proportions, and more shelter is needed for those risking their lives by sleeping outdoors in freezing weather, Mindy Cambiar, executive director of Hundred Nights in Keene, said Thursday.
Her comments came in an interview two days after eight New Hampshire mayors, not including Keene Mayor George Hansel, sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu and other state officials demanding action on the statewide problem.
Gathering Waters Chartered Public School in Keene, which will enter its third year in the fall of 2023, is looking to expand.
Principal Luke Goodwin said the upper school, grades 6-10, will outgrow its space at the former Keene Middle School on Washington Street in the next two years as it gains grade levels.
