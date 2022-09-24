MONDAY, Sept. 19
The first-ever Keene Pride festival drew flocks of attendees to downtown on Sunday, bearing rainbows, LGBTQ+ community flags and messages of support for gender and sexual identities of all creeds and colors.
Sunday was also the first day of a new life for John Dunham and Shawn Bracebridge of Dummerston, Vt., who took their official vows before a sea of impromptu guests in Central Square.
American Legion Post 11 of Jaffrey welcomed a crowd of veterans and military community members Saturday for the opening ceremony of a 24-hour vigil honoring POW and MIA soldiers.
“It is our duty to remember those brave men and women who have given us the priceless gift of freedom,” said Michael Pollitt, a chaplain of the American Legion’s Department of N.H., to the audience in an address before giving the prayer.
TUESDAY, Sept. 20
The Keene Fire Department’s emergency medical service earned a statewide award at a ceremony Sunday, where several firefighters also garnered individual honors and another unit was recognized for its efforts battling a five-alarm fire that destroyed a downtown building in January.
The department took home a handful of awards, including EMS Unit of the Year, at the N.H. Fire and EMS Committee of Merit ceremony in Concord, Lt. Jeremy LaPlante said Monday.
People can enjoy music, dance, games, crafts and food from around the world on Saturday at the fourth annual Keene International Festival.
The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street.
A lecture by filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein is being moved to a virtual format Thursday after the plan to hold it in person at Keene State College was scrapped.
This year’s Holocaust Memorial Lecture, “The U.S. and the Holocaust: A Conversation with Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein,” is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21
Nearly 30 Chesterfield residents attended the town library’s monthly board of trustees meeting Tuesday, in which several demanded to know why the library currently has no director and one called for a vote of no confidence in Cathryn Harvey, the board’s chair.
Former director Kathleen Packard said her contract was not renewed and her request for a public hearing denied; Harvey said Tuesday the board cannot discuss details of the situation with the public.
Cheshire County’s new EMS service will begin by transporting patients between health care facilities before moving on to respond to 911 calls, county officials said.
In the coming years, the Swanzey-based service could expand to have “satellite locations” in other Cheshire County towns, the new chief, Michael Spain, said.
At the end of what Kylah Lent said was one of her busiest days as a crafts merchant, she found all her cash apparently stolen this weekend. Then, local business owners stepped up to help.
Within 12 hours of finding out about the theft, business owners pooled enough money to match what Lent, of Keene, had lost Sunday at the inaugural Keene Pride festival.
THURSDAY, Sept. 22
Representatives of health associations, news outlets and other organizations descended on downtown Keene Wednesday for the first day of Radically Rural, and more programs are set for today.
The fifth annual summit, hosted by the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in conjunction with The Sentinel, aims to inspire attendees to better their rural communities.
Steve Stewart took the helm of the Keene Police Department this week after former police chief Steven Russo, who spent 23 years with the department including five as chief, retired from the position at the end of last month.
Stewart said he hopes to continue community partnerships to help address issues like drug abuse and homelessness while continuing to chip away at difficult internal challenges like transparency and recruitment.
Retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc defeated N.H. Sen. Chuck Morse by a narrow margin statewide in their Republican primary for U.S. Senate last week — but there were a couple of places in Cheshire County where it was a landslide.
Bolduc, 60, will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in the Nov. 8 general election.
FRIDAY, Sept. 23
The tragedy of the Holocaust continues to reverberate into modern times, filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein said during a virtual discussion Thursday night on their new documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust.”
The filmmakers’ appearance at the Keene State College Holocaust Memorial Lecture followed the film’s premiere earlier this week on PBS.
Two weeks after instituting a temporary mask mandate, face coverings are no longer required in Keene State College classrooms.
“Thanks in good part to your care for each other, COVID cases at the College have decreased substantially,” President Melinda Treadwell said in a campus-wide message.
A Cheshire County Superior Court judge has ruled that a New Jersey-based company that once owned a former paper mill in Winchester owes the state government $281,250 for violations of New Hampshire environmental regulations at the facility.
The violations involved a dam that abuts the Ashuelot River, with three treatment lagoons containing sludge produced by the mill’s previous operations, according to court documents.
