MONDAY, Dec. 12
A Keene State professor fried up a win at an international cooking competition in Texas last month when he placed among the top 11 contestants in the bacon category.
Daniel Carberg, chair of Keene State’s music department and coordinator of the department’s vocal activities, took ninth place at the 10th annual World Food Championships held Nov. 9-13 in Dallas for his Indian-inspired bacon, lettuce and tomato burger.
Hark! The herald angels stood, under a tree at the United Church of Christ of Keene’s Elsie Priest Park for the first time in several years as the church resumed its live nativity scene for the holidays Saturday.
“This means a lot to me, bringing people together [and creating] a sense of community,” said Keene resident Samuel Khumbala, an international student from Zimbabwe, as he welcomed families as one of the Three Wise Men.
TUESDAY, Dec. 13
Waterford Upstart, a Utah-based online kindergarten readiness program, is offering free education to young New Hampshire students thanks to federal grant money.
Waterford will provide 900 laptops to New Hampshire families of pre-K students, Internet via a loaned hotspot, family education coaching and access to the Waterford Upstart online learning program — all for free, according to a Waterford spokesperson.
Three men who were scammed out of thousands of dollars testified Monday in the federal trial of Keene resident Ian Freeman, who is accused of running a Bitcoin business that laundered money for Internet scam artists.
A 68-year-old Spicewood, Texas, man; A 74-year-old Liberty, Mo., man; and a 72-year-old Rockwood, Tenn., man testified for the prosecution in the case against Freeman, which went to trial starting last Tuesday.
A New York state man has been sentenced to at least five to 10 years in N.H. State Prison for his role in perpetrating “grandparent” scams in 2020, including one that defrauded a Keene man, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.
Elvis Guzman, 45, of Albany, N.Y., pleaded guilty Friday in Rockingham County Superior Court to six counts of theft by deception and three counts of conspiracy to commit theft by deception, N.H. Attorney General John M. Formella said in a news release.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14
A committee recommended significant aesthetic changes to downtown Keene at the end of a three-hour meeting Tuesday on a planned multimillion-dollar infrastructure overhaul in the city’s core.
Those recommendations, which still require the City Council’s approval, include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout.
For the second straight year, a local school district leader has been named N.H. Superintendent of the Year.
Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District Superintendent Reuben Duncan earned the honor for 2023 on Dec. 9 from the N.H. School Administrators Association, in coordination with the American Association of School Administrators.
Adults would be permitted to possess up to 4 ounces of marijuana, and state-licensed stores would be allowed to sell the drug, under a proposal backed by Republican and Democratic leaders in the N.H. House.
Reps. Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, and Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, said in written statements Monday they are co-sponsoring the measure, which would also annul, or remove, records for past marijuana-possession offenses.
THURSDAY, Dec. 15
Four Monadnock Region projects have received state grants to support their preservation and conservation.
The Stone House Tavern Museum in Chesterfield, Stoddard’s Little Big Forest, the Stoddard Congregational Church, and a conservation easement the Monadnock Conservancy plans to acquire in Westmoreland were all awarded LCHIP grants, which were announced Wednesday.
For the first time since the founding of Congregation Ahavas Achim, Keene’s Jewish community will light a menorah on Central Square to celebrate Hanukkah next week.
The celebration, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m.
Keene State, founded in 1909 as a teachers college, has again earned a national accreditation that its president, Melinda Treadwell, describes as the “gold standard” for education programs.
Keene State, which has more than 380 undergraduates pursuing education degrees, has maintained accreditation since 1964.
FRIDAY, Dec. 16
Timoleon “Lindy” Chakalos — who founded two mainstay restaurants in downtown Keene — died at age 95 last month.
During his lifetime he met presidential hopefuls, treated all his customers as equals and took on responsibilities of every kind at his businesses almost daily until the pandemic, family and friends say.
With a winter storm that began early this morning expected to last through Saturday evening, weather experts are urging people to drive with caution on the roads.
Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said the Monadnock Region is on track for 4-to-8 inches of snow Friday, with an additional inch on Saturday.Keene has entered into talks with Cheshire and Sullivan county officials to work to reduce the risk of lead paint poisoning in old homes by pursuing federal grant funding for lead abatement.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the talks are in the preliminary stages, but noted it would be advantageous for Cheshire County to partner with Sullivan County, which received $1.7 million in 2020 for its lead paint abatement program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.