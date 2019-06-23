MONDAY, June 17
Wednesday marks the start of the Walldogs mural festival in downtown Keene.
The four-day event brings roughly 200 muralists and sign painters from across the country and abroad to the Elm City.
They’ll create 16 vintage-themed murals chronicling important pieces of Keene’s past.
A City Council panel has delayed discussion of again adding a keno question to the city election ballot.
The state Lottery Commission requested the question, but its representative couldn’t attend the recent meeting.
Voters rejected allowing keno in city bars and restaurants by a 2-1 ratio in the 2017 election.
New Conant High School graduates were urged to be resilient and compassionate at Friday night’s commencement.
The 88 grads heard from Superintendent Reuben Duncan, who said resiliency is a key to success.
Cory Ducharme, a former teacher and basketball coach at Conant, told the students to always be compassionate.
TUESDAY, June 18
At Chesterfield School, some classrooms have traded hallways for trails and ceilings for the open sky.
A 21.7-acre plot of fields and forest next to the school has become a frequently used learning space.
Two “outdoor classrooms” have been outfitted with benches, and trails run throughout the area.
What more can the federal government do to help Cheshire County fight opioids and meet health care needs?
U.S. Rep. Ann M. Kuster stopped by the county jail and nursing home to ask county leaders those questions Monday.
Kuster and county officials discussed the jail’s expanded use of medication to treat inmates addicted to opioids.
State regulators have proposed a $24,000 fine on Granite Gorge LLC over its now-closed Granite Gorge Summer Adventure Camp.
Almost a year ago, the state revoked the license of the summer camp after finding safety violations there.
The notice alleges 12 violations and proposes fines of $2,000 for each.
WEDNESDAY, June 19
After a month of funding uncertainty, Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency appears set to have its contract extended.
On May 1, the state pulled the plug on plans to seek two-year funding options for eight peer-counseling organizations.
But one year of funding is slated to be voted on today by the N.H. Executive Council.
It will soon be easier for students at Keene State College to complete a degree in three years instead of four.
The college announced a new Degree in Three program last week, available to 19 academic areas.
It involves using summer courses to accelerate gaining the required credits.
Some local Republicans say they hope President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign will help down-ballot candidates.
Trump announced his campaign Tuesday in Orlando, Fla., though he filed for re-election as he took office.
“If it means that Republicans show up to vote, then that’s great,” said state Rep. John Hunt, R-Rindge.
THURSDAY, June 20
The Walldogs have arrived in Keene.
Under filtered sun Wednesday afternoon, artists could be seen wandering around downtown Keene.
Scaffolding framed walls primed with white paint for the kickoff of the mural festival set to unfold over the coming days.
At least one store in Keene has pulled CBD-infused products from its shelves.
The state issued a warning that cannabidiol, a compound from the cannabis plant, isn’t an approved food additive.
Monadnock Food Co-op officials said this week they will not sell CBD-infused food or drink.
Affordable housing advocates say they are excited to see the issue gaining traction on the presidential campaign trail.
Former HUD secretary Julián Castro unveiled his affordable housing plan Monday.
He joins U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker among Democratic candidates addressing the issue.
FRIDAY, June 21
The 15-member Keene City Council has a pair of vacancies after two members resigned this month.
Ward 4 Councilor Maggie Rice and At-large Councilor Bart Sapeta stepped down, each citing relocation plans.
The public can apply for the openings, and the remaining councilors will vote to fill the seats until January.
Discussions will continue with the owner of the vacant former Kingsbury Corp. industrial site in Keene.
City councilors voted Thursday to allow the city manager to negotiate land easements with property owner Brian Thibeault of Manchester.
Thibeault owes the city more than $800,000 in back taxes and interest on the property.
A group of residents is looking to restore Langdon’s only church and preserve its historic character.
The Langdon Congregational Church, built in 1842, needs work on its floors, roof and foundation.
The project would rely on a state LCHIP grant of about $80,000 to cover half the cost of its second phase.