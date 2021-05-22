MONDAY, May 17
Keene is considering taking another portion of property on Winchester Street by eminent domain for a roundabout at the Riverside Plaza/Key Road intersection.
The traffic circle is part of a larger project that includes adding a roundabout at the intersection of Winchester, Island and Pearl streets and replacing the Island Street bridge.
Under sunny skies Saturday, about 550 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students received their degrees in an outdoor ceremony at Franklin Pierce University.
“While I don’t want to give too much attention to COVID-19 today, because I think it has overwhelmed our thoughts enough, I do want to recognize the tremendous hurdles that we have overcome,” said Valedictorian Amalia Traffie.
The city is looking at hiring a consultant to oversee construction of the third phase of the Cheshire Rail Trail project.
This part runs from Hurricane Road to the Surry town line, eventually connecting with the existing trail near the Kohl’s Plaza on West Street.
TUESDAY, May 18
Monadnock Regional Middle/High School students will be learning remotely for two days due to seven active COVID-19 cases.
High-schoolers were dismissed early Monday after administrators learned of three of the cases that morning.
Beth Daniels has been named the new CEO of Southwestern Community Services.
Daniels, the social-services agency’s chief operating officer, has worked at the organization for more than 20 years and succeeds John Manning, who’s retiring.
The state wants to add lawyers to the team fighting an education-funding lawsuit brought by local school districts, but the districts’ lawyers say that shouldn’t be allowed, in part because the state has already overspent its budget for hiring outside counsel by more than $2 million.
The districts’ lawyers argue that the state could delay the case by needing approval to secure more money, a claim the state denies.
WEDNESDAY, May 19
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday he’s ending the additional $300 weekly unemployment benefits and starting a new stipend program for people returning to the workforce.
Full-time workers can apply for a $1,000 stipend after eight weeks of work, and part-time workers can apply for $500.
Keene State College changed its policy Tuesday to allow each graduate to bring two guests to the commencement ceremony on May 29.
Guests will be required to provide proof of a negative PCR test for COVID taken May 24 or later, or proof of being fully vaccinated.
Keene Board of Education members voted Tuesday to oppose a state measure that would cut off state funding for any school, business or organization that spreads “divisive concepts” about topics such as racism and sexism.
The board also decided not to join other districts in a suit against the state over education funding.
THURSDAY, May 20
A 73-year-old man was flown to the hospital Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle and pinned to the wall of the Hancock Transfer Station, police said.
The driver was also taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.
An addiction services provider opened its third facility in Keene Thursday, taking over the former Phoenix House space on Roxbury Street.
Live Free Recovery Services opened a sober-living home for men on Court Street in November, and took over the Prospect House facility on Water Street earlier this month.
Harrisville could become the second area municipality to adopt a community power plan, after Keene approved a similar plan this month.
Voters will consider the power-supply program, which would be voluntary to join and funded by customers, at town meeting on Saturday.
FRIDAY, May 21
Keene city councilors voted Thursday to repeal the city’s mask mandate effective June 1, and the outside mask requirement immediately.
The decision follows new recommendations from the CDC and increasing rates of vaccination.
The former CEO of Koffee Kup Bakery, which abruptly closed late last month, believes the new owner bailed too quickly, though he said the company’s bottom line was $1 million less than expected in March.
Jean-Francois Morin, who said he was terminated in early April, said he helped make clear to potential buyers that Koffee Kup needed a $4 million investment.
Keene officials are proposing a 1.69 percent increase in the city’s portion of the tax rate for the 2021-22 year.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the major drivers for the budget include overtime costs and a hike in the contribution rate for the N.H. Retirement System.