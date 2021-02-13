MONDAY, February 8
Roxbury resident Daniel Carberg prepared an Italian-style crepe stuffed with spinach, prosciutto and Parmesan cheese as part of a segment that aired Monday on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”
In the segment, the actress features the cookbook “Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking” by Marcella Hazan, and asks three home cooks, including Carberg, to prepare one dish from its pages and document the process with video and photos.
After 26 minutes and no public discussion at the Keene School District’s annual deliberative session Saturday morning, voters moved the district’s entire warrant, including a $69.2 million budget proposal, to March’s elections unchanged.
The biggest-ticket item on this year’s warrant is the district’s $69,155,390 budget proposal, which is a 0.005 percent increase over the current year’s operating budget.
Alstead held its annual deliberative session outdoors Saturday morning, after officials could not find an indoor space large enough for the required social distancing and mask-free section.
“I mean, we’re used to being outdoors in 30-degree weather, whether we’re clearing our driveways or whatever,” said Selectman Joe Levesque. “So it’s like, yeah, we’re hardy New Englanders; we can take this.”
TUESDAY, February 9
The Keene man who admitted he entered the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., was taken into federal custody Monday afternoon.
Jason Riddle, 32, was arrested in Keene without incident, according to the FBI’s Boston division.
Cheshire Medical Center’s walk-in clinic will move to the Keene hospital’s main campus on Court Street next week, in part to make it more convenient for potential COVID-19 patients.
The hospital will begin offering urgent primary-care visits at the new location Feb. 17.
After months of researching, collecting public feedback and working with consultants to develop a community power program for Keene, the city’s Energy and Climate Committee has nearly finished its final proposal.
But committee members say a bill in the N.H. House could put the future of such a program in question.
WEDNESDAY, February 10
Walgreens pharmacies will work with the state to arrange earlier first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those who have been unable to schedule them until the spring, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday.
Starting next week, Walgreens locations across New Hampshire will receive a total of 3,400 vaccine doses a week that will be used to move up the appointments of those who were unable to schedule their first shots sooner than late April or early May, Sununu said during a news conference.
With one proposal poised to go before New Hampshire’s top court, a Walpole company is pursuing plans for a second apartment complex in West Swanzey.
Avanru Development Group hopes to construct a pair of three-story buildings, each with 42 units, on a vacant lot on Route 10 near Gomarlo’s Supermarket.
Among some local health experts, feelings are mixed about whether two masks are better than one.
Masks “are designed to block particles and small droplets,” said Dr. Michael Lindberg, chief medical officer at Monadnock Community Hospital, who is in favor of the community adopting the practice. “Each mask is developed so there is a certain side where that can escape, but by putting two masks on you’re limiting that.”
THURSDAY, February 11
A City Council committee is recommending that Keene take a clear stance against legislation that casts doubt over the city’s plans to implement a community power program.
On Wednesday, the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee voted unanimously to ask the council to voice its formal opposition to N.H. House Bill 315.
After a three-week delay designed to wait out the recent coronavirus surge, classes at Keene State are set to resume Monday, with the majority of students returning to town this weekend.
And as the college heads into the spring, it will be able to detect COVID-19 cases in students and staff faster than in the fall, thanks to a new testing partnership with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.
The N.H. Dance Institute recently began preparing for its Event of the Year, an annual performance that typically follows nearly eight months of rehearsals but has been heavily adapted for the COVID-19 pandemic.
NHDI kicked off rehearsals for this year’s edition, “Rise Like A Phoenix” on Saturday and the performance is slated for June 12 at Keene State College’s Redfern Arts Center.
FRIDAY, February 12
A Keene committee is recommending the city hold off on potentially implementing police body and vehicle cameras as the state considers legislation that could provide funding for them.
The expected price tag for the first year of a program in Keene is nearly $300,000.
The Winchester School District has identified a six-figure budget deficit that it hopes to eliminate by the end of the coming fiscal year.
The $745,402 deficit, which was confirmed last fall, developed over the past eight years and began because the district did not conduct annual financial audits between 2012 and 2016, school board Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard said.
Franklin Pierce University issued a “shelter in place” mandate beginning today across its Rindge campus after a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Students living on campus will be allowed to leave their rooms only to use the bathroom, do laundry, pick up meals from the dining hall and address health needs.