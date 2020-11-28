MONDAY, November 23
An elderly Winchester man received emergency transport to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., on Friday after falling from the top level of a three-tier retaining wall.
The man, 88, suffered a serious head injury after falling about 10 feet at his home on Richmond Road, according to Winchester police.
Even as local families prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving apart from friends and relatives this year, they are finding things to appreciate.
Greater local demand for small turkeys is additional anecdotal evidence that Monadnock Region families are preparing to spend Thanksgiving apart.
The recent expansion of a federal program that aims to help alleviate housing instability among people with disabilities included nearly $175,000 that will be distributed locally by Keene Housing.
The region’s public housing authority was awarded the funds through the Section 811 Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which administers the program.
TUESDAY, November 24
A Claremont woman was killed in a vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer Monday afternoon in Charlestown, according to town police.
Rebecca Higgins, 22, was driving a 2000 Volvo early Monday afternoon on Route 12, also known as Bellows Falls Road, according to the police report.
Even in retirement, John Shea was often in motion, whether it was running for public office, visiting Scotland or simply walking laps at the Keene Family YMCA.
Shea, a former Keene city councilor and two-term executive councilor, died Nov. 11 at his home in Nelson.
Although COVID-19 has curbed large indoor gatherings and canceled long-running traditions, Monadnock Region residents still have options for free Thanksgiving dinners.
Among is the Keene Assembly of God, which usually hosts a sit-down meal inside the church on Turkey Day but is offering a curbside pickup this year of pre-made dinner boxes.
WEDNESDAY, November 25
After years of fighting to stay open, Acworth’s only general store is set to close this winter.
Its current manager is retiring in December, and the store hasn’t been able to find anyone to replace him for free, nor does it have the means to pay someone, according to a Sunday post on the store’s Facebook page.
While several local school districts recently chose to switch to remote learning through the holidays amid a spike in area COVID-19 cases, the ConVal district has been preparing for this transition to virtual classes since the summer.
“Our plan has included a transition to remote learning over the holiday season because we anticipated that there would be a second wave of COVID-19,” Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said in a news release from the district last week.
Police do not anticipate any charges will be filed in the crash that killed a 22-year-old Claremont woman Monday afternoon, Charlestown police Sgt. Jonathan Graham said Tuesday evening.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Graham said it appears Rebecca Higgins, who was driving a 2000 Volvo north on Route 12, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound tractor trailer.
THURSDAY, November 26
Thanksgiving
FRIDAY, November 27
Jimmy Tempesta, who owns Jim Eddie’s restaurant in Keene, plans to close the comfort-food eatery this spring and move its operations to the Best Western Hotel.
He believes that business will fare better at the hotel because the larger space can accommodate more of his devoted clientele while also allowing for social distancing.
A Winchester man was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on charges of domestic assault after allegedly holding a victim at knifepoint and attacking the individual.
Anthony J. Winship, 20, was arrested shortly after noon Tuesday after the Brattleboro Police Department responded to an unlawful mischief complaint at a South Main Street residence in Brattleboro, according to a news release issued by the department Wednesday.
Kyle Farace, of Bellows Falls, competed in Wednesday’s episode of the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” — a competition that pits four blacksmiths against each other in a series of challenges — and came out on top.
He picked up the craft less than two years ago, after a little encouragement from his wife, Kaila Cumings, who is also a blacksmith.