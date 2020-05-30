TUESDAY, May 26
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services reported over the three-day weekend that 190 Granite State residents had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of people identified as having the disease to 4,197.
Ten of the new cases involve people under age 18, the state reported, and 21 of the new cases have no identified risk factors.
The city of Keene has established a new task force to help guide the city through New Hampshire’s economic reopening process.
During the City Council’s regular meeting Thursday, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon announced that a task force had been established to help city officials navigate the continuous stream of new information from Concord as the state continues the process of lifting restrictions originally imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
A city councilor has announced his intention to propose an ordinance that would require people to wear face masks while in Keene businesses.
Councilor-at-Large Randy Filiault posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon that he intends to draft an ordinance and submit it to the council, mayor, city manager and city attorney on Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY, May 27
Two employees of a Keene senior-living and long-term care community have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state.
In an email Tuesday afternoon, a representative from the state’s Joint Information Center — which handles COVID-19-related questions — wrote that the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services is aware of two positive tests of staff members at Hillside Village Keene.
An ordinance a Keene city councilor is proposing to mandate facial coverings in public would extend to outdoor vendor areas and worksites where social distancing is difficult.
The details of Councilor Randy Filiault’s proposed ordinance are laid out in a draft he submitted Tuesday to the City Council, Mayor George Hansel and City Attorney Tom Mullins.
Nearly all of New Hampshire’s COVID-19-related deaths have been elderly residents, often living in long-term care facilities.
Women and minorities appear to make up a disproportionate share of the state’s cases.
THURSDAY, May 28
Keene’s proposed 2020-21 operating budget includes a $770,000 bond issue for work on Gilbo Avenue in advance of a planned arts and culture corridor.
People can weigh in on the budget at a public hearing June 4.
From commencements by car to diplomas at the drive-in, most local graduation plans taking shape amid the COVID-19 outbreak are like the school year itself: nontraditional.
Instead of the time-honored pomp and circumstance, Keene High School will hold a vehicle parade June 13, according to an Instagram post on the khsclasscouncil2020 account.
New Hampshire parents and educators have one more day to offer input to a state task force looking at how to reopen schools.
Granite State residents as a whole will be surveyed next week, according to the N.H. Department of Education.
FRIDAY, May 29
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. led a roundtable discussion about enhancing broadband access and finding out what kind of additional assistance communities may need.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re going to use this crisis to make meaningful progress with broadband for all,” Jessica Rosenworcel, an FCC commissioner, said.
Daily life will continue to look just a bit more familiar to many Monadnock Region residents next week, as the Keene Family YMCA begins to bring back on-site exercise.
Starting Wednesday, the Keene nonprofit organization on Summit Road plans to launch another stage of its reopening by hosting group-exercise classes for up to nine people per one-hour time block.
C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. has started a national relief initiative to help regions that have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Keene-based company will be donating 100,000 KN95 face masks to hospitals in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Massachusetts, the company said Thursday.