MONDAY, Dec. 30
Sen. Bernie Sanders talked about income inequality, health care, climate change and more during a wide-ranging interview at The Sentinel Sunday.
”We’ve gotta change the culture, I think, in this country, and that culture is one of greed,” he said.
Stumping in Peterborough Sunday, Joe Biden presented himself as a steady hand to unite the country in 2020.
The former vice president scoffed at critics who argue his focus is too nostalgic and naive heading into the 2020s.
Fundraising to preserve 1,400 acres on the east side of Surry Mountain is nearly at its goal before its deadline.
The Nature Conservancy says it’s $125,000 short of the $3.6 million target.
TUESDAY, Dec. 31
The Gilsum Village Store will close its doors for good today.
“I’ve heard people saying they are pretty bummed out,” said Gilsum Selectman Bill Whyte.
The teenage driver of a Tesla that crashed in Rindge last year, causing the death of another teen, has been indicted.
The Cheshire County Attorney’s Office looked at an expert’s investigation of the scene before charging Travis Olson, 18, with misdemeanor vehicular assault.
A N.H. law allowing drivers to select a third gender indicator on their license goes into effect Wednesday.
An official with the state’s chapter of the ACLU says it’s a huge win for the non-binary community.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 1
Happy New Year!
THURSDAY, Jan. 2
Two local families welcomed new babies on the first day of the new year.
Jonah Xiao Yi Zhu Osborne, son of Lefei and Ladd Osborne of Brattleboro, and Mara Welnak, daughter of Megan and Dr. Jack Welnak of Surry, were born Wednesday morning.
Two major health care systems with campuses in Keene and Peterborough filed for state approval this week to merge into one.
The merger still needs approval by the N.H. Attorney General’s Office and federal regulators.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar drew hundreds to her campaign stop at Keene High Tuesday, her biggest locally so far.
The presidential candidate also nabbed the endorsement of state Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene.
FRIDAY, Jan. 3
A Keene musician/producer has been working with young people for the past few years to help them realize their dreams of producing their own music.
Adam Arnone has an extensive background as a rap artist and performer, most recently fronting the band Adam and the Flood.
Less than 48 hours after leaving his job as South Bend, Ind., mayor, Pete Buttigieg drew a crowd of more than 850 to The Colonial Theatre in Keene.
Buttigieg said his “mayor’s-eye view” is ready for the White House.
The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene has won a legal battle with a Vermont company over the term “localvore.”
Burlington-based Localvore Inc. had lodged a complaint over Hannah Grimes’ domain name, www.localvore.com.