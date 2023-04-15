MONDAY, April 10
The Fort at No. 4 in Charlestown recreated an Easter service from the 18th century, pulled from the book of prayer used by the Church of England — and the English Colonies — at the time.
Fort at No. 4, located on traditional Abenaki land, is a re-creation of an original English fort built in 1744.
A fire at Ashuelot’s hydro dam shut down Route 119 on Sunday morning.
The cause of the fire appears to be an electrical short, the Winchester Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
Swords to Plowshares Northeast, a gun violence prevention organization that helps people dispose of unwanted guns and encourages safe gun storage, is coming to Retreat Farm in Brattleboro this month.
“It’s really important for me to say this is not an anti-gun event, this is an anti-gun violence event ... so that we really invite the whole community to come and be part,” said organization co-founder Rev. James Curry.
TUESDAY, April 11
A New York-based consulting group presented a Draft Housing Needs Assessment Report to Keene officials Monday night, and identified possible solutions that could boost housing in the community.
The consultants said to meet the growing demand for housing in Keene, an additional 1,400 units will be needed over the next 10 years.
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said Monday that, if needed, it stands ready to alter the way it provides medication abortions now that a federal judge has ruled against a drug commonly used in the procedure.
The U.S. Justice Department is appealing Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s findings in opposition to the Food and Drug Administration’s approval 23 years ago of the abortion pill mifepristone.
Work is resuming to use an undeveloped lot off Route 9 in Keene as a gravel pit after a local quarrying business recently completed the permitting process with the city’s planning board.
Brothers Cooper and Cody Gordon, owners of Jaffrey business Gordon Gravel & Stone, bought the property at auction about four years ago as part of a package deal with two abutting sites in Roxbury and Sullivan.
WEDNESDAY, April 12
Keene’s Congregation Ahavas Achim will host a community discussion on antisemitism Sunday in a free event open to the public.
The goal is to educate people about antisemitism, its dangers and how to stand against it, said Paul Bieber, vice president of the synagogue’s board of directors.
The public could get some early warning of immigration checkpoints under a bill that has passed the N.H. House and is pending in the Senate.
House Bill 624 would require state or local police to let the public know of plans for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to stop vehicles at checkpoints along major highways within 100 miles of the Canadian border.
JerriAnne Boggis, Steven V. Camerino and Tia Brown McNair are set to be honored by Franklin Pierce University at commencement in May, the university announced recently.
Boggis will be awarded the annual Hon. Walter R. Peterson Citizen Leader Award, and Camerino and McNair will each receive an honorary doctorate degree.
THURSDAY, April 13
Kroka Expeditions and Keene-based land trust Monadnock Conservancy have entered into two easement agreements to protect 92 acres of land Kroka uses for outdoor youth education in Alstead and Marlow.
Monadnock Conservancy entered into its first agreement with the nonprofit wilderness education school at the end of 2022.
The state’s latest release of names on the Laurie List shows that former Winchester and Harrisville police chief Mike Tollett has been on the list, under the excessive-force category, since before he was tapped to lead either department.
The document states that Tollett was reported to the Attorney General’s Office by the Winchester Police Department and that he was alerted of his placement on June 1, 2018.
New Hampshire won’t immediately join many other states in taking legal action to protect access to an abortion pill that is the focus of conflicting federal court rulings, N.H. Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday.
For now, people can still get the medication in question, mifepristone, which is used in conjunction with another drug, misoprostol, to end early pregnancies.
FRIDAY, April 14
A City Council panel Thursday recommended applying for a grant to upgrade the HVAC system at the Keene Recreation Center and funding critical structural repairs at city hall.
The full council will vote on the plans next week.
N.H. Senate Republicans killed a pair of abortion-rights measures on Thursday that previously passed the closely divided House.
All 14 Republicans in the 24-member Senate voted against House Bill 88, which would have codified the right to an abortion in state law, and House Bill 224, which would have removed a provision in state law mandating civil and criminal penalties for those providing abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
The Keene School District is looking for a new middle school principal, ahead of Deanna Zilske’s departure to lead Jaffrey Grade School starting in July.
A search committee has identified five candidates they wish to interview and determined a set of draft questions, according to Brian Campbell, assistant superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
