MONDAY, April 6
Longtime Chesterfield friends Christopher Stockwell and Peter Mitchell had the chance to meet up in the Middle East while both are deployed with the U.S. Army.
“... It is special to see someone from our hometown in a foreign country, laying their life on the line as well,” Mitchell said.
Arts organizations in the Monadnock Region are finding new ways to connect with their audiences during the coronavirus outbreak.
For many, though, including those who depend on live productions for their revenue, it’s a rough road ahead.
The “Greater Keene Community 5k” virtual race this weekend will help businesses in the city during the COVID-19 closures.
Spearheaded by Ted’s Shoe and Sport owner Ted McGreer, participants buy gift cards to businesses in lieu of an entrance fee.
TUESDAY, April 7
More than a quarter of the people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire are health care workers, N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Monday.
State officials said 715 people have now tested positive in New Hampshire for the respiratory illness, up 46 from a day earlier.
It’s good to explore the great outdoors, officials say, but there’s plenty of nature to go around.
To help keep some of these areas from being overcrowded, Andrew Bohannon, Keene’s parks, recreation and facilities director, suggests people who want to explore other, less crowded areas go to the parks and recreation page on the city’s website.
Bob Hamilton, a beloved Westmoreland resident and retired longtime speech therapist in the Keene School District, died Friday due to complications from COVID-19, his wife, Georgianna, said.
“To capture him on paper, it’s really hard,” she said. “He was just such a warm and wonderful person.”
WEDNESDAY, April 8
Robert Kelly, a 68-year-old Rindge resident, has received global attention for his music video about the importance of social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Stay the [expletive] at Home” has even brought Kelly a manager for his career.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that he is establishing a new state office to oversee the distribution of financial aid from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery will manage the technical aspects of the distribution and “ensure transparency and accountability,” according to a news release from the governor’s staff.
As the novel coronavirus outbreak takes over conversations, parents and guardians may find it hard to explain the pandemic to their children.
Making yourself available for honest conversations about the viral respiratory disease is the best approach, according to Melissa Mucha, school-adjustment counselor at Franklin Elementary School in Keene.
THURSDAY, April 9
The federal government sent New Hampshire 15 machines that can test for COVID-19 within minutes — but far fewer test kits than expected, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has indicated it will provide only about 15 percent of what the state had requested, Sununu said.
New Hampshire’s health department says 788 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, with another new case in Cheshire County.
Officials also confirmed outbreaks in three long-term care facilities, including Crotched Mountain in Greenfield and sites in Manchester and Nashua.
Local residents express their concerns of dealing with the complexities of pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beth Wood, who is due to have her first baby on May 1, said that as Cheshire Medical Center updated its birthing protocols over the past few weeks, she worried her husband, Matt “Woody” Wood, wouldn’t be allowed in the delivery room.
FRIDAY, April 10
A second Cheshire County resident has died due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the state health department announced Thursday, along with the deaths of two other Granite Staters.
State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said new infection rates in New Hampshire are beginning to level off.
Since the COVID-19 put the kibosh on large gatherings, the Keene Parks and Recreation Department will have its annual Easter egg hunt online on Saturday.
Seven photos in total will be posted to Facebook throughout the day and kids will then have to zoom in on the photos to start “hunting.”
More than 250 child-care programs have been designated as emergency providers by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, including more than a dozen in Cheshire County.
This classification is part of the state’s new Emergency Child Care Program, created to support the families of any essential worker during the COVID-19 outbreak.