MONDAY, Oct. 28
The influence of partisanship has been a theme in this year’s Keene mayoral race.
While some residents decry the emphasis on party affiliation, others feel it’s natural to wonder about a candidate’s stance on a host of issues.
The Junior Swamp Bats have taken a five-year lease for part of the warehouse on the Homestead Woolen Mills property in Swanzey.
More space means the organization will be able to offer more sports clinics for kids, said its president, Jim Fennell.
The Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office has a new recruit — a 12-week-old golden retriever puppy named Forest.
Sheriff Eli Rivera said Forest will be a key part of the department’s approach to community policing.
TUESDAY, Oct. 29
A year after an alleged shooting in Chesterfield led to a town resident’s arrest on attempted-murder charges, the case remains unresolved in court.
A hearing is scheduled for early next year to determine whether Michael Connarn, 42, is mentally competent to stand trial.
Community members are invited to the opening of Cheshire Medical Center’s new hospital-based pharmacy Wednesday.
It’s located in the Keene hospital’s former gift shop, which closed in February.
A town resident says he’s started a petition to abolish the Peterborough Planning Board, amid ongoing controversy about recent zoning-related measures.
Christopher Maidment said he began circulating the petition in the past several weeks and has a couple dozen signatures.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 30
The Keene Police Department has nearly tripled its goal for the fifth annual Beards for Bucks fundraiser, which ends Thursday.
As their beards grow, so does awareness and donations for children who are victims of physical and sexual abuse or who witness violent crimes.
Through a partnership with Cheshire Medical Center, Monadnock Family Services opened a new, on-site clinic earlier this year.
Rather than requiring people with mental health needs to address their physical health care elsewhere, the clinic brings this care to where they’re already being served.
A man facing an attempted-murder charge for allegedly shooting at three people in Brattleboro in July has been added to a federal drug-trafficking case, according to court documents.
The indictment alleges Pedro A. Ocasio, 20, conspired with four others to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine in Vermont between October 2018 and late February of this year.
THURSDAY, Oct. 31
With the election less than a week away, Keene’s two mayoral candidates shared a debate stage Wednesday night, offering their views on housing, economic development, property taxes and other local issues.
City Councilors Mitchell H. Greenwald and George S. Hansel are vying for a two-year term as mayor.
In his first campaign event in the region since his recent heart attack, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders struck a triumphant tone.
Before a crowd that filled Keene State College’s Mabel Brown Room Wednesday night, he stayed on brand, delivering his signature pitches — increasing taxes on the rich, creating a single-payer health care system and taking on corporate interests to lessen income inequality.
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg had the Peterborough Town House packed at his Wednesday night rally.
The South Bend, Ind., mayor engaged the audience in a collective visualization, calling on them to imagine the day after President Donald Trump leaves office.
FRIDAY, Nov. 1
The authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Antrim.
The Attorney General’s Office says there does not appear to be any danger to the public.
A local group has launched an initiative to bring a handful of asylum seekers to the Keene area and host them while their asylum cases are pending.
Susan Hay of Keene, one of the team members leading the effort known as Project Home, said the goal is to put up five individuals or families with local hosts.
Despite dire predictions of rain and some towns even postponing trick-or-treating to other nights, children of the Elm City took to the streets Thursday evening in search of treats.
Pako Avenue is the perfect Halloween candy corridor, some said, because of the density of houses and its proximity to Keene Middle School, where parents parked to meet up with other families.