MONDAY, Sept. 11
Keene’s municipal election is now in full swing after the filing period to declare by petition ended Friday.
Voters can expect a handful of contested races on the ballot in November for council seats and the office of mayor.
A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at the T-Bird Mini Mart on West Street in Keene for the drawing on Sept. 9, according to a news release from the N.H. Lottery.
The T-Bird Mini Mart will receive $10,000 from the $1 million winning ticket, said N.H. Lottery spokesperson Maura McCann.
Plans are progressing for the Keene/Swanzey lower Winchester Street reconstruction project, which aims to increase safety and alleviate traffic congestion on the Route 10 connection between the two municipalities.
Recommendations made by the project steering committee are the installation of three new roundabouts and the removal of some dual-use vehicle lanes for drivers to make left turns in that corridor.
TUESDAY, Sept. 12
Detact Diagnostics’ plans to begin bacterial detection sampling at the laboratory it’s opening at Keene State College could shape up for a spring launch.
Detact, a life-science business based in the Netherlands, aims to use the lab to conduct clinical trials of its product RenoTact.
Work is set to start Sept. 25 in the Monadnock Food Co-op’s parking lot on the region’s first public fast-charging station for electric vehicles.
Co-op General Manager Michael Faber said the charging station will fit in with the co-op’s overall goal of aiding in environmental initiatives.
A federal judge on Monday postponed sentencing for a Keene resident who was convicted on felony charges stemming from operating a cryptocurrency business.
Ian Freeman’s sentencing hearing in Concord was pushed to October to allow Freeman to file a brief about restitution payments.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13
Over the past 40 years, the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies has grown from a collection of books to become a hub for research and learning within Keene State’s Mason Library.
Kate DeConinck, the center’s director, will bring in speakers and hold events in October and November to celebrate this significant anniversary.
Chris Sununu and other governors urged Tuesday that elected officials from both political parties seek common ground and engage in civil discourse to end partisan gridlock across a variety of issues.
The National Governors Association held the first in a series of bipartisan events Tuesday at Southern New Hampshire University on the theme “disagree better.”
As in recent years, local health experts are anticipating a rise in COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases as we head into the colder months.
But new vaccines and another preventative treatment available this season should help people avoid severe infections and ward off another “tripledemic.”
THURSDAY, Sept. 14
Swanzey’s selectboard heard a presentation from Keene City Engineer Donald Lussier Wednesday night on recommendations a project committee made for traffic and pedestrian improvements on Route 10.
If the selectboard approves them, the recommendations the panel made July 18 would bring a new roundabout to replace the signalized intersection at Market Basket, as well as the installation of sidewalks in that area.
There’s no legal reason to block Donald Trump from becoming an official candidate in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Republican presidential primary next year, the New Hampshire secretary of state and the attorney general said Wednesday.
Secretary of State David Scanlan said he would be watching to see how courts rule on efforts to keep Trump off election ballots, noting that the U.S. Supreme Court has ultimate authority to make a ruling that would apply to all states.
Keegan Duhaime, 27, of Ashuelot, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Timothy Hill, 72, also of Ashuelot, on Wednesday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
The court set a sentencing date of Jan. 5.
FRIDAY, Sept. 15
Keene’s long-awaited revamp of Patricia T. Russell Park is days from completion, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its reopening scheduled for next week.
Formerly known as Carpenter Field, the park was renamed in 2018 to honor Keene’s first and only female mayor, Patricia T. Russell.
Despite opposition from dozens of educators, the N.H. State Board of Education on Thursday approved allowing conservative nonprofit PragerU to provide an online financial literacy course for public schoolchildren.
The board’s 5-0 decision came after about two hours of testimony.
Live music, food trucks, vendors, drag queen performances and more will be in full force this Sunday at the second annual Keene Pride Fest, according to its founder and president, Adam Toepfer.
The event in Central Square will run from noon to 6 p.m.
