RINDGE — The N.H. Liquor Commission is moving the state-run liquor outlet on Route 202 in Rindge to a new, free-standing building in the same location, the commission said Friday.
Construction on the 10,500-square-foot N.H. Liquor & Wine Outlet in the Cheshire Marketplace plaza will begin this summer, the commission announced in a news release. The store, which will carry approximately 3,600 wines and spirits, is expected to open the following summer.
Rindge’s planning board approved the liquor outlet’s move from its existing location in the plaza — which will approximately double its size, according to Chairman Jonah Ketola — at a meeting earlier this month. Board members also authorized plans to expand one of the plaza’s retail stores, Ketola said Friday.
As part of that proposal, he said, the department store Marshalls will move into a 22,000-square-foot space at Cheshire Marketplace that previously housed Fashion Bug, a women’s clothing business. Ketola said he is not sure when the retail giant, which is owned by the company that also operates T.J. Maxx, will move in but said it is likely to happen after the N.H. Liquor & Wine Outlet relocates to its new space.
Marshalls spokeswoman Katie Babb confirmed Friday that the company plans to open a store in the Rindge area but declined to provide more details until closer to its opening.
Ketola said TD Bank will move its Cheshire Marketplace branch to the former liquor store when that space becomes vacant. The bank will also add a drive-thru kiosk in the plaza’s parking lot, he said.
Market Basket and Verizon Wireless will remain at their current locations in the plaza.
New Hampshire is one of 18 states in the country that directly controls the distribution and regulation of alcoholic beverages, according to the liquor commission’s website. The state’s liquor outlets generated $740 million in net sales in fiscal year 2020, the commission reported last June, breaking its all-time annual sales record.
The commission also announced Friday that it is building a new liquor and wine outlet in Claremont that will replace the existing store. The new 10,300-square-foot structure will nearly double the size of the current outlet and is expected to open in July, the commission said.
“These new Outlets will boast expanded product selections, an easy and comfortable shopping environment and the most competitive prices, and will play a major role in our mission to generate crucial revenue for the New Hampshire General Fund,” commission Chairman Joseph Mollica said in the news release Friday.