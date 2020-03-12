LANGDON — Town-meeting voters approved almost everything before them Tuesday, but a proposal to close part of Winch Hill Road seasonally hit a dead end.
Attendees at the annual session at town hall rejected the article nearly unanimously, according to Selectman Lucien Beam.
The half-mile stretch in question is dirt and has no houses on it, and its steepness poses a danger to motorists, particularly in the wintertime, Beam previously said. The problem, he noted, lies with tractor-trailer drivers and other out-of-towners who find themselves directed there by GPS. Trucks have gotten stuck, according to Beam, and in recent months, one rolled over.
Article 12 would have authorized the town to close this portion of the road annually from Dec. 15 to April 15.
But residents expressed concerns about the closure, including how it would impede access to maple-sugaring taps in that area. Another problem is that any truck drivers who ignored signs alerting them to the closure ahead would have no place to turn around upon reaching it. Instead, Beam explained, a vehicle would have to back up a ways before turning around using someone’s driveway.
The rest of this year’s warrant met with voter approval, including the budget proposal of $591,717, and a request to appropriate $128,000 to install culverts and do paving work on Holden Hill Road. Of that total, $83,000 would come from the unassigned fund balance and the remaining $45,000 from taxes.
Beam said another big-ticket item up for consideration this year — $197,500 for a new 2020 Ford F-550 walk-in rescue truck —passed 60 to 1. The truck will be paid for through $131,000 from a capital reserve fund, $20,000 from taxes and $46,500 from bonds.
The following were elected without contest: Lucien Beam for a three-year term as selectman (163 votes), Linda Campbell for a three-year term as treasurer (166); Jeffrey Holmes for a two-year term as moderator (165); Patricia Comeau (142) and Tina Christie (156) for two terms as trustees of trust funds; Gina Beach for a three-year term as cemetery trustee (164); and Gregory Chaffee for a one-year term as fire chief (168).