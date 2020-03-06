Operating budget: $591,717, up $9,102, or about 1.6 percent, from the $582,615 budget voters approved last year
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue. Hot topics: The last, non-housekeeping article on the warrant asks whether voters will allow the town to close a half-mile stretch of Winch Hill Road annually from Dec. 15 to April 15. Selectboard Chairman Lucien Beam described this as a dirt road that functions as a cut-through between Crane Brook Road and Holden Hill Road, and he said its steepness poses a danger to motorists, particularly in the wintertime. “For the local folks, it’s not an issue,” because they’re aware of the hazard, Beam said. The problem, he noted, lies with tractor-trailer drivers and other out-of-towners who find themselves directed there by GPS. Trucks have gotten stuck, according to Beam, and in recent months, one rolled over. No houses exist on the part of Winch Hill Road that would be subject to the seasonal closure, he said.
Voters will also be asked to appropriate $197,500 for a new 2020 Ford F-550 walk-in rescue truck, with $131,000 to come from a capital reserve fund, $20,000 from taxes, and not more than $46,500 from bonds or notes. Selectmen recommend the article, which requires a two-thirds majority ballot vote to pass.
Selectmen also recommend raising $86,765 to buy a new 2020 Ford F-550 truck for the highway department, with $56,000 to come from a capital reserve fund and the remaining $30,765 from taxes.
Beam said both vehicles these new purchases would replace are 11 years old.
Also on the warrant: $128,000 to install culverts and do paving work on the upper half of the dirt section of Holden Hill Road. This would be paid for with $83,000 from unassigned fund balance and $45,000 from taxes.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., municipal building
Meeting: Tuesday, March 10, at 7:15 p.m., Langdon Town Hall