LANGDON — Voters passed all but one article on this year’s warrant during a town meeting that lasted just over an hour.
Around 50 Langdon residents gathered in the town hall Tuesday evening to weigh in on this year’s proposals. The first order of business was handled by Town Moderator Jeffrey Holmes, who led the convocation with the pledge of allegiance.
Afterwards, voters approved the town’s proposed budget of $770,841, up $162,143, or 27 percent, from the $608,698 budget voters approved last year.
Selectman Lucien Beam explained during the meeting that although that percentage increase may seem staggering, the town had several new line items that needed to be accounted for, which will be offset by grants and other revenue. The actual increase in the overall budget, he said, is about 4 percent.
Also approved was a proposal to raise $50,000 to purchase and install a new stainless steel body on the town’s 2011 international dump truck. A similar article was on the warrant last year, which asked for funds to sandblast the truck’s bed. That matter was tabled until this year, after it was amended to replace the truck’s body instead.
Voters also passed an article to raise $40,000 through taxes for the Fire Department Equipment Capital Reserve Fund.
Another proposal asking for $6,000 — to come from the Fire Department Equipment Capital Reserve Fund — for the repair and purchase of gauges and a hose for a fire truck was amended to be raised through taxation instead. Both the amendment and the article passed without further discussion.
Also gaining the favor of Langdon voters was an article to see if the town would vote to cancel the Trustee of Trust Funds Trustee Working Fund, and transfer the money to the town’s general fund.
Residents also gave the green light to articles allocating money to the police cruiser capital reserve fund ($10,000) and the town hall capital reserve fund ($15,000), and another article to raise $5,000 to stockpile gravel for future use.
The only article to fail this year was a zoning article that voters considered at the polls, prior to the meeting. The article would have required that all swimming pools, including in-ground, above ground, hot tubs and spas, have a building permit in the town of Langdon, but it failed 54-48. All other zoning articles passed.
Although not in response to a particular article, John Revilla, a former selectboard member, proposed reviving a committee consisting of townspeople, a road agent and a representative from the selectboard to work on a five-year capital expenditure plan to identify areas in Langdon in need of construction. Revilla said it was a system in place while he was on the selectboard.
“I would think that that would be something advantageous to reinstitute,” he said. “I think you’re going to get more of a buy-in of those expenditures if you involve the townspeople in that process.”
Selectman Beam responded that it was something the board might consider in the future, although he said it was important to consider the amount of funds necessary to maintain such an operation.
In other news, Devin Gallagher won a three-year term to the selectboard in an uncontested race.
For the results of uncontested races, go to www.sentinelsource.com.