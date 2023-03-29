LANGDON — In just under 45 minutes, residents voted up the entire warrant, with just one amendment, during Langdon's annual town meeting Tuesday.
Roughly 50 of the town's 458 registered voters gathered at the town hall at 7:15 p.m., after the meeting was postponed two weeks due to the nor'easter earlier this month.
Those in attendance unanimously approved an amended operating-budget figure. The proposed budget was originally $731,326, down $39,515, or 5.1 percent, from the $770,841 budget voters approved last year.
Resident Robert Cunniff motioned to amend the budget to $736,326 for Langdon to have more money to purchase salt.
Selectman Devin Gallagher told The Sentinel previously that the town was able to use federal funds last year to purchase all salt, sand and gravel needed for the 2023 fiscal year, which is the main driver of the budget decrease.
During Tuesday's meeting, Gallagher clarified that Langdon has gone through most of the pre-bought salt already.
Board Chairman Nathan Chaffee added that salt should still be enough to get through the year, but with the additional $5,000, the town can buy more if needed.
Also on Tuesday, residents approved of raising $75,000 for a new police vehicle. Of that total, $35,000 will be taken from the police cruiser capital reserve fund and $16,000 from the town fund balance. The remaining $24,000 will be raised through taxes.
Voters also OK'd raising $70,000 to pave and stripe the front part of the town municipal building's parking lot. Half of this will be taken from the town fund balance, while the remainder will come from taxes.
Additionally, residents agreed to spend $2,500 for a new computer for the police department and to allocate $95,000 to various capital reserve funds.
Elections
At the polls Tuesday, residents voted on four articles related to Langdon's building code and zoning ordinance.
The sole article to be shot down would have added a definition and requirements for swimming pools to the ordinance. It failed, 76-46.
Voters approved an amendment to the ordinance related to construction permit requirements, 68-61. Also, residents OK'd another amendment to allow composting toilets if they have state approval, 89-39. Lastly, voters passed an amendment related to trailers and mobile home requirements, 92-38.
Also on the ballot Tuesday, residents agreed to adopt a small wind power ordinance, 69-53. This provides a permitting process for small wind energy systems in town.
Elected without contest: Kathryn Gallagher, three-year term on selectboard; Linda Campbell, three-year term as treasurer; Greg Chaffee, one-year term as fire chief; Mary Livingston, two-year term as supervisor of the checklist; Robert Cunniff, five-year term as supervisor of the checklist; Tina Christie, three-year term as trustee of the trust fund.
No one ran for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee; information about the top write-in recipient for that seat was unavailable Tuesday night.
