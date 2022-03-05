LANGDON — Residents will gather next week to consider installing a new body on the town’s dump truck, along with other articles on this year’s warrant.
Here’s a look at Langdon’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $770,841, up about 27 percent, or $162,143, from the $608,698 budget voters approved last year.
Selectman Devin Gallagher explained that the increase actually isn’t that staggering. The town had several new line items that needed to be accounted for, bumping up the overall budget, but will be offset by grants or other revenue. The actual increase in the proposed budget is about 4 percent, according to Gallagher.
Hot topics: Voters will be asked whether to use $50,000 to buy and install a new stainless steel body on the town’s 2011 dump truck. The town would use $41,000 from the highway capital reserve fund to offset the cost, with the remaining $9,000 to be raised through taxation. A similar article was on the warrant last year, asking for voters to raise funds to sandblast the bed. Voters opted to instead table the discussion one year, so that the town could replace the body instead. The selectboard recommends this article.
Other warrant articles:
Whether to raise $40,000 for the fire department equipment capital reserve fund through taxation. The selectboard recommends this article.
Whether to discontinue the town’s trustee of trust funds working fund. If this article passes, funds and accumulated interest would be transferred to the town’s general fund. The selectboard recommends this article.
Elections: Tuesday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the town’s municipal building.
Town meeting: Tuesday, March 8, at 7:15 p.m. at town hall.
