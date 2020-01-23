LANGDON — The town’s 19th-century meeting house has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the N.H. Division of Historical Resources.
Built between 1801 and 1803, the structure has hosted Langdon’s annual meetings ever since — the longest streak of consecutive town meetings in a single structure anywhere in the country, according to the Langdon Heritage Commission.
The register is a list of historically significant sites. In New Hampshire, it can help properties qualify for preservation-related funding like the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, according to the Division of Historical Resources.
Sites are typically added to the list after a nomination from a state historic preservation agency and evaluation by a review board, according to the National Park Service, which maintains the register.
In announcing the meeting house’s designation Wednesday, a news release from the division said the two-story structure was built in simplified Georgian style, and the Greek Revival steeple was added in 1851.
Initially, the town shared the space with church functions, before New Hampshire’s 1819 Toleration Act forced a separation between the two. In 1851, the town sold parts of the space to the Universalist Society of Langdon, according to the news release.
The second floor, no longer in use, is a well-preserved example of an 1850s Universalist Society auditorium, with box pews, a dais, brass oil lamps and a pedal organ dating to 1908, the release said.
The structure also has a connection to John Langdon, New Hampshire’s second governor and the town’s namesake. According to the news release, Langdon promised to give the town a bell if a steeple was ever built — but died in 1819, well before the steeple went up in 1851.