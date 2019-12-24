LANGDON — A Langdon man was pinned underneath his vehicle, after his car struck several trees and rolled over Monday morning.
Alexander Waters, 27, suffered serious injuries in the incident and had to be extricated from the vehicle, a news release from state police stated. He was air-lifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center from the scene.
Waters was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving after suspension of his license.
His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 2 in Sullivan County Superior Court.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Trooper First Class Brandon Dean at 223-9494 or at brandon.dean@dos.nh.gov.