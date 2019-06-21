LANGDON — The Langdon Congregational Church figures into almost every momentous occasion in Doug Beach’s life. He got married there, and so did his sisters, brother, daughter and niece. He buried his dad there two years ago. Beach remembers seeing the white wooden structure on his way to the Sarah Porter Elementary School and the countless hours he spent there on Easter, Christmas and during Sunday school.
The 1842 building has punctuated his 63 years, he said, as it has for many of town’s roughly 700 residents. But the church on Village Road has seen better days. Its floors and foundation need work, he said, as does its roof.
And Beach, who chairs the church’s board of directors and co-chairs the building committee, wants to make that happen. Restoring the only church in town, he added, would mean residents would have a place to worship not just on major holidays, but every Sunday. The church doesn’t have its own pastor, Beach explained, but Maureen Lasell, who leads the Third Congregational Church of Alstead, holds services there on holidays.
The goal is to preserve the historic character of the church for future generations, Beach said.
“It sounds foolish, but we’re looking to spend a whole lot of money keeping (the church) the same,” he said.
The N.H. State Register of Historic Places landmark has had some renovations over the years. The church was painted, and the floor had been repaired in part. But the floor joists are disintegrating, and the church’s foundation has to be replaced, Beach said. The roof rafters, he added, are breaking, and the building needs a wheelchair-accessible entrance.
The church intends to make all of these improvements in two phases: First, a church-hired contractor will repair the roof, a smaller project for which the building committee already has the $6,800 it needs. The second phase — repairing the floors and foundation and adding wheelchair access — will cost roughly $160,000, about half of which would come from a Land and Community Heritage Investment Program grant the church plans to apply for. The other $80,000, Beach said, would come from other sources, including private donations. The organization already received a $9,646 matching grant from LCHIP last year to plan the renovation.
“We’ve got a road map now, we know what we need to do to get the building up and running for the 21st century,” said Dennis McClary, chairman of the advisory Langdon Heritage Commission who also volunteered to write the 2018 LCHIP grant.
But this renovation project won’t be the church’s last. Beach said the building could use running water, and repairs to its steeple, among other updates, all of which are on the books for a later date.
In the meantime, the committee plans to raise part of the money for the floor and foundation project through fundraisers, one of which is slated for this weekend. Saturday’s yard- and art-sale will feature artwork from Langdon native Caroline Cross, who died last year. According to her obituary, Cross’ work was frequently on display in Keene and elsewhere in the area.
Cross traveled all over the world and was known regionally for her oil paintings, according to her niece, Lorraine Chaffee, who said she drew people and landscapes and also reproduced old photographs.
Some of her work will be on sale Saturday, with the proceeds benefiting the renovation project.
Chaffee, who also lives in Langdon, said her aunt would have loved helping with the church project. When the Meeting House nearby was being renovated roughly a decade ago, she noted, Cross drew the building, and the committee in charge of the renovation made and sold postcards and prints of the piece to raise money for the project.
The Congregational Church was important to Cross, who grew up next door and used it as the subject of her paintings on several occasions, according to her niece. The art sale, she said, honors her aunt’s spirit and commitment to the town.
For his part, Beach said that though it’s a major undertaking, the restoration is within reach.
“With the support that the townspeople have given to us, this is a very doable project,” he said. “It’s a ton of work, it’s gonna take time, but ... Langdon has the personnel and the personality to be able to do this project.”
The art and yard sale is slated for Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Langdon Congregational Church on Village Road. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/LangdonCongregationalChurch/