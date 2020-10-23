LANGDON — A New Hampshire nonprofit group has named the Langdon Congregational Church one of its latest “Seven to Save,” an annual list highlighting historical structures in need of preservation.
Built in 1842 on a hill with views into Vermont, Langdon’s only church has elements of the Greek Revival and Gothic Revival architectural styles, according to the N.H. Preservation Alliance.
The building is in need of repairs, with deficiencies in the foundation and floor, according to the organization. It also needs electrical, heating and plumbing upgrades, and has code and accessibility issues that should be fixed.
The church’s leadership has been raising money for that work. Building a new foundation and floor timbers, along with prepping for the next phase, is estimated at $223,000, according to Dennis McClary, the chairman of the town heritage commission, who has helped with grant writing for the project.
The next phase would involve the accessibility, electric and other upgrades, he said.
Those involved in the project hope to offset some of the cost with a state Land and Community Heritage Investment Program grant, McClary said.
Once restored, the building could be used for regular Sunday services, a member of the church’s board of directors, Doug Beach, said last year.
The Preservation Alliance’s annual list is meant to draw attention to vulnerable historical sites in the state and encourage investment to protect them.
The other places listed this year are a late 19th-century Greek Revival house being restored by high schoolers in Colebrook; an 1881 Catholic church in Laconia; the Mont Vernon Town Hall, built in 1781; the Tilton Island Park Bridge over the Winnipesaukee River; an old gas storage building in Concord, which locals are trying to save from demolition; and New Hampshire’s Main Streets, which have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.