New Hampshire senators voted in favor of placing new restrictions on the siting of landfills Thursday, but some first complained about being targeted with harsh advocacy on the issue.
The Senate passed House Bill 1454, 16-8, with Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, and Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-West Lebanon, among those in favor, and Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, among those in opposition.
Supporters of the legislation include people who have been outspoken in their opposition to a proposal from Casella Waste Systems to build a landfill near Forest Lake State Park in the North Country town of Dalton.
HB 1454 would require new landfills to be situated such that any groundwater contaminated by trash would take five years to reach surface waters as determined by an independent hydrogeologist. This timespan is intended to provide an opportunity to contain potential pollution before it reaches rivers, lakes or the ocean.
Current rules require landfills to have a 200-foot setback from surface waters. The Senate’s changes will now be considered by the House.
“This legislation purports to be about protecting the environment, about protecting health, but it’s got the most toxic atmosphere that has ever existed around a piece of legislation,” Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, said before voting for the bill. She has been in the Senate for a decade.
“The vote I cast today … has nothing to do with the fact that I was bullied, that I was threatened, that I’ve been insulted, that many of my colleagues have as well, around this issue.”
Jon Swan of Dalton, who runs a Facebook group called Save Forest Lake, put up a post on March 31 with a manipulated image showing Soucy holding a bloody knife and stabbing last year’s House Bill 177, which would have prevented new landfills from being built near state parks.
Included in the post is a bloody representation of the roll call on HB 177, with the names of Soucy and Sens. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, and Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, highlighted in yellow. They were part of the 14-8 majority that killed the House-passed legislation on May 20, 2021.
Swan said Thursday he regarded the post as a political cartoon that was taken out of context.
“I can only say that citizens engaging in the legislative process to improve environmental protections can’t be that bad, can it?” he said in a text. “I’d say democracy is still alive and well. How can a state Senator be bullied?”
Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said several senators felt threatened by the post.
“Then there was a phone call to one of the senator’s spouses that included very offensive language that just went beyond the pale,” he said without identifying the caller.
An April 20 post on the Save Forest Lake Facebook page referred to Sens. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, and Bob Giuda, R-Warren, who voted against HB 1454 in committee, with disparaging names. It listed phone numbers for Soucy and several other senators.
Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, said at Thursday’s Senate hearing she hopes HB 1454 will help protect the environment.
“But in no way do I condone some of the advocacy behavior that occurred around this bill,” Perkins Kwoka said.
Opponents of the bill said they want to ensure that new landfills can be located in the state in the future.
“I just want you to understand, there is a lifespan to our current landfills,” said Avard, who voted against HB 1454 and whose district includes Rindge.
Landfills in Bethlehem and Rochester (which is where Keene’s trash ends up) will fill up faster if the Dalton landfill isn’t built, Avard said.
If the bill is enacted, Casella Waste Systems would need to meet the measure’s requirements if it intends to go ahead with the Dalton proposal.
Avard said people like to have their trash hauled away, but they don’t want a landfill near where they live.
“Not in my backyard, that’s what we’re saying,” he said.