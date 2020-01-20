PETERBOROUGH — The Monadnock Conservancy has acquired more than 100 acres of open space by Cunningham Pond, helping to preserve its largely undeveloped shoreline, the organization announced Thursday.
Cunningham Pond is southeast of the town center and has a town beach on its north shore.
The newly conserved acreage includes about a half mile along the pond’s southern shoreline and about a mile of frontage on Route 101. Protecting scenic views for beachgoers and restricting development on the pond and along 101, “one of the major gateways to town,” were among the reasons that people wanted to conserve that land, Anne McBride, the Conservancy’s land protection director, said in the news release.
The Keene-based Conservancy acquired the land from a family trust in early December, according to Executive Director Ryan Owens.
Owens said the conservation push began in 2017, when 20 acres of land on the pond’s eastern shore were subdivided and sold as three building lots. “That got a lot of people’s attention,” he said.
A group of locals known as the Cunningham Pond Preservation Alliance initially negotiated the contract for the trust’s remaining 104 acres and brought the Conservancy on board, according to the news release. The Conservancy bought the land after a fundraising effort raised about $1.2 million of the $1.5 million project cost. It used reserve funds to make up the difference, the release said.
Owens said the land is already open to the public, but the Conservancy plans to put in trailhead parking later this year. A trail network was built in the fall with help from the Student Conservation Association, according to the news release.
The Conservancy expects to sell off a five-acre strip of the new acquisition between the pond and Route 101 that includes an old stone boathouse. Owens explained the organization does not want to be responsible for the structure. The five acres would stay in their natural state if sold; the deal would include restrictions to prevent residential use and other development, according to Owens.
The proceeds from selling the five-acre parcel would help replenish the reserve funds the Conservancy dipped into to buy the land, Owens said.
The organization is also continuing fundraising efforts to make up that gap.