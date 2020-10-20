LACONIA — Saddled with more than $100 million in debt, LRGHealthcare filed for Chapter 11 protection under federal Bankruptcy Code on Monday and Concord Hospital has offered to acquire its assets, including Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Regional Hospital.
The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Concord comes after two years of efforts by LRGH to solve its financial problems through a merger or acquisition.
Kevin W. Donovan, LRGH president and chief executive officer, said in an interview that no layoffs or benefit reductions are planned for the system’s 1,400 full- and part-time employees and health care services offered to the public will remain in place.
“We have known for some time that our current reality is not sustainable for the long term, and minor fixes will not get us where we need to be,” Donovan said.
“Even before the significant impact of COVID-19, we were bearing a substantial financial burden. The bankruptcy process happens in the courts, not in the walls of our hospitals, and we will continue providing our patients with high-quality health care when and where they need it.”
The bankruptcy filing will allow LRGH to arrive at a court-approved plan for relieving debt, chiefly a $111 million facility mortgage owed to Key Bank and insured by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
An auction and sale of LRGH’s assets will be overseen by the Bankruptcy Court. Concord Hospital has made an initial bid of $30 million for these assets, which include the two hospitals as well as the system’s ambulatory care centers.
Donovan said bankruptcy wasn’t the first option when he and his team began looking for ways to partner with a larger health care organization, but it became clear the debt load would be an impediment to any merger or acquisition deal.
Many hospitals have merged in recent years in New Hampshire and around the country to realize greater efficiency and economy of scale.
“We are making this move today so we can ensure a bright future for our hospitals and medical practices in the Lakes and Three Rivers Region,” he said. “The LRGHealthcare Board has worked diligently to explore all strategic options and determined that taking this step is the right path to preserve access to care in our region for years to come.”
Concord Hospital and LRGH already collaborate in various health care areas. Both are not-for-profit charitable organizations.
Concord Hospital’s Board of Directors would be expected to include representatives from the Three Rivers and Lakes Region if it acquires LRGH’s assets, Donovan said.