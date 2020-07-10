The Monadnock Region sweated through one of the summer’s first bouts of very hot and humid weather Thursday. And while this comes with the season, COVID-19 has left the region with fewer public places for people to cool off.
But though the lack of cooling stations is on Keene Emergency Management Director Kurt Blomquist’s radar, he said the city is looking beyond this hot stretch.
Officials are mostly focused on what to do if a flood or other event hits that would require sheltering citizens, he said.
“No one [in the state] has good answers yet, but of course the challenge is you start looking at COVID-19 restraints, and that cuts back on potential spaces,” he said Thursday afternoon. “We are still working on what spaces could be available.”
The Elm City hit a high of 91 degrees Thursday and had a humidity of 50 percent, according to the National Weather Service. The dew point, which measures the amount of moisture in the air, was 70 degrees Friday morning at Dillant-Hopkins Airport, a number that reflects oppressive humidity.
Although restaurants and movie theaters can help those without air conditioning beat the heat, there are usually several free or low-cost spots locally for people to cool down.
But the pandemic has these locations operating at limited hours or closed entirely. And if they are open, social-distancing concerns have capped the number of people who can come inside.
Keene Public Library, at 60 Winter St., just reopened Monday after an extended COVID-19-triggered closure, but is operating during two-hour increments twice a day only, to allow staff to sanitize regularly.
No more than 60 people are allowed inside at a time, and everyone over the age of 5 is required to wear a mask. But if there is room, anyone is welcome, according to Outreach Librarian Colleen Swider.
“Usually it’s pretty crowded, but unfortunately we won’t be able to do that,” she said Thursday morning.
Keene’s public pools at the Parks and Recreation Center, and at Wheelock and Robin Hood parks, are also closed due to COVID-19, Blomquist said.
Meanwhile, except for members, the Keene Family YMCA isn’t an option either.
People can normally buy a day pass to use the Y’s pool or other facilities, and the lobby was always open to anyone, according to CEO Dan Smith.
Last year, the organization announced an open-doors policy for community members during regional emergencies, including extreme heat and power outages, to use the Internet, shower or access the air conditioning.
But in accordance with the state’s guidance for the facility’s reopening, Smith said the lobby has been closed off and stripped of its furniture. The Y also can’t sell day passes for the time being.
“I really wish we had the capacity to be more helpful to our community at this time, but we are limited in what we can offer,” he said.
The best thing to do as the heat continues is take precautions, Blomquist said.
He urged people to stay hydrated, wear light clothing and check in on others — particularly seniors and people of limited mobility. In an emergency, call 911.
Pets also shouldn’t be left in cars, and like people, should drink plenty of water.
Blomquist also encouraged people to limit their time in the heat, and avoid strenuous activity, particularly during the hottest times of the day.