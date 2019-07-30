SWANZEY CENTER — A planned overhaul of the intersection at Route 32 and Sawyer’s Crossing Road has been postponed until next year.
The N.H. Department of Transportation project, which involves replacing a triangular intersection with a roundabout, was originally scheduled to begin in June of this year.
But the state did not get any bids from construction companies, forcing a one-year delay, State Highway Safety Engineer Michael J. Dugas wrote in an April letter to town officials.
In an interview Friday, Dugas said the lack of bids was “unexpected,” but prospective bidders cited several reasons.
“It was a tight labor market, first of all,” he said. “They had trouble taking on more work. Secondly, it was a tight schedule for them to be able to start in June and ensure that it could be done by the end of the construction season.”
In addition, by the time the state put the project out to bid, companies had already planned their work for the year, according to Dugas.
Sawyer’s Crossing Road meets Route 32 — also known as Old Homestead Highway — near Monadnock Regional Middle/High School, Mount Caesar Elementary School and the Swanzey Town Hall.
The intersection has been the site of a few dozen crashes in the past two decades, according to local officials and a 2013 state safety audit. Swanzey Police Chief Thomas R. DeAngelis said in mid-2017 that 45 accidents had occurred there in the previous 17 years.
Dugas previously told The Sentinel that the intersection’s layout “confuses a lot of drivers.” A roundabout would reduce speeds and be clearer for drivers, improving safety, he said.
Federal funds are paying for the $1.28 million project.
On Friday, Dugas said the state plans to advertise for bids again in September. “We’re very confident we’re going to get more interest in this project,” he said.
Construction could begin as soon as weather permits in the spring of 2020, though the impact on school would have to be considered, Dugas said. He anticipates the road will stay open during construction, but drivers should expect delays.
The intersection is not the only public construction project affected by workforce shortages. Officials in Keene and Peterborough have said they've been receiving fewer bids, as contractors struggle to hire enough workers amid low unemployment.
Sentinel reporter Meg McIntyre contributed to this report.