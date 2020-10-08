U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s campaign for re-election announced this week the endorsement of several labor unions in her bid for a third term in Washington.
“Senator Jeanne Shaheen has consistently fought to protect the future of working families, working across the aisle and championing bipartisan legislation that makes a difference for our workers and New Hampshire,” Mike Smith, business agent for Iron Workers Local 7, said in a prepared statement.
“Senator Shaheen has fought to protect our pensions and our health care, helping lead the bipartisan opposition to block the repeal of the Affordable Care Act that could have kicked tens of thousands of Granite Staters off their care,” Smith continued. “She has also fought to protect workers’ right to collectively bargain and to fight for good wages. We know that she’ll continue protecting our jobs and our futures when she is re-elected this fall.”
Joining the Iron Workers Local 7 in endorsing Shaheen are the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, the IBEW 490, and the Massachusetts & Northern New England Laborers’ District Council.
Shaheen, a Democrat who lives in Madbury when she’s not in Washington, is looking to fend off a challenge from Republican Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro in the Nov. 3 general election. Justin O’Donnell, a Nashua Libertarian, is also on the ballot.