Completion of a new bridge carrying Route 119 over the Connecticut River between Hinsdale and Brattleboro is about four months behind schedule, meaning work won't be finished until early 2025, according to Mark Moran, the N.H. Department of Transportation contract manager for the project.
Labor shortages have slowed the work, which was originally scheduled to conclude on Oct. 25, 2024. It will replace two old bridges that are in poor condition.
Work began about 16 months ago.
“The current labor force is really, really killing the construction industry,” said Moran, a professional engineer. “Over the last 10, 15 years we’ve had a tremendous amount of seasoned folks in the industry retire or move on to other things.”
He said it used to be that at the beginning of the construction season, a company might have 100 to 200 job applicants. Now, a company might get a dozen applicants, many of them inexperienced and in need of training.
“And out of that dozen, you may end up getting only a couple of them that hang on for a number of months or until the project is done.”
The new bridge will be just a little south of the Charles Dana Bridge, which crosses a section of the river and leads to a small island. The Anna Hunt Marsh Bridge takes traffic from the island to Brattleboro.
Both are 1920s-era bridges that are on a Department of Transportation “red list” for having serious structural problems.
The Southwest Region Planning Commission has held public hearings on a project that would rehabilitate the two aging bridges for use by pedestrians and bicyclists and create a greenway on the island, including picnic space, a fishing pier, an amphitheater and a kayakers’ cove.
Rich Clough, who is on the commission’s staff as well as Keene’s Zoning Board of Adjustment, said these plans, which are posted on the commission’s website, are conceptual and funding hasn’t been identified.
Reed & Reed, of Woolwich, Maine, is the general contractor for the $61 million bridge now being built. Federal funds will cover 85 percent of the costs and the rest will come from the states of New Hampshire and Vermont.
Workers have built a trestle over the river to facilitate construction work. A pile driver is sinking piers into the river bottom to provide a base of support for the new bridge. Steel sheets are also being driven in to create areas where concrete can be poured to form structural pillars.
The nearly 1,800-foot bridge will carry two lanes of traffic and have a 6-foot wide sidewalk.
By putting the bridge slightly downstream of the current river crossing, traffic that uses it will avoid a bottleneck in Brattleboro known as “malfunction junction” where Route 119 intersects with Vermont Route 142 and the New England Central Railroad.
N.H. Rep. Michael Abbott, D-Hinsdale, has sponsored a bill that would name the new structure the Gen. John Stark Memorial Bridge, for the Revolutionary War hero from Londonderry who famously wrote, “Live free or die; death is not the worst of evils.”
Moran said a winter crew of 30 to 40 people are working on the project now, down about 10 people from more extensive summertime construction that is possible when the ground is not frozen.
“We could always use more help,” he said. “It’s hard work, but it’s rewarding.
“We’ve had guys out here who have never done this work before. They’ve been with us now for over 12 months. They’ve learned more over the last year than they ever knew that they could.”
And, there’s a certain pride in building a structure that will be in place for many years to come, Moran said.
“One of the laborers and his wife recently had a baby and he said, ‘I’m going to be an old man, and I’m going to show my kids and my grandkids that I helped build this.’ ”
