Work on the new bridge carrying Route 119 over the Connecticut River between Hinsdale and Brattleboro began about 16 months ago but has been slowed by labor shortages.

Completion of a new bridge carrying Route 119 over the Connecticut River between Hinsdale and Brattleboro is about four months behind schedule, meaning work won't be finished until early 2025, according to Mark Moran, the N.H. Department of Transportation contract manager for the project.  

