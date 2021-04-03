Keene Young Professionals Network and The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough will recognize 10 young professionals as Trendsetters for 2021 at a virtual event staged at Showroom, The Colonial Theatre’s new performing arts space in Keene, on Thursday.
The event, which will be livestreamed on The Sentinel’s website at sentinelsource.com, as well as on The Sentinel’s Facebook page, gets underway at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, but registration is required and can be done at www.sentinelsource.com/trendsetter.
Annually, the business magazine, in partnership with KYPN and The Keene Sentinel, selects young leaders who are making significant contributions to their places of work and communities.
This year the winners are:
Molly Fletcher of Keene, an art professor at Keene State College and art teacher at Our Lady of Mercy Academy and Saint Joseph Regional School
Alana Fiero of Swanzey, communications and community relations specialist at C&S Wholesale Grocers
Catherine “Catt” Workman of Keene, investigator, N.H. Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services, and a Keene city councilor
Shaun Filiault of Keene, attorney, Bragdon, Baron & Kossayda, Keene
Kristen Noonan of Fitzwilliam, mortgage post-closing coordinator, Savings Bank of Walpole
Paul Dubois of Keene, owner, Safety Made, Keene
Lisa Scoville of Keene, owner, Lisa Scoville Photography
Laura Carbonneau of Keene, marketing manager, Food Connects, Brattleboro
Jordan Scott of Keene, co-owner and chef at Machina Kitchen and ArtBar, Keene
Sarah Rosley of Winchester, mortgage loan officer, Savings Bank of Walpole
In all, since the honors were first made in 2014, 113 local young professionals have won the award, said Terrence L. Williams, president and COO at The Keene Sentinel. Most winners are still in the area.
“Judges did a great job this year selecting 10 winners from an extremely competitive field. These are all people who are doing amazing things in this region,” Williams said. “In the years to come, they will continue to leave their impact for the better in the Monadnock Region and beyond.”
The event will be emceed by Michael Giacomo of KYPN, who has hosted the last several Trendsetter events and is also a city councilor.
Sponsors this year include The Colonial Performing Arts Center, Savings Bank of Walpole, Clark-Mortenson Insurance and Financial Services, Franklin Pierce University, and Connection.
The event is produced by AMT Productions of Keene.