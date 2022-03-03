Name: Kyle Macie
Age: 38
How long have you lived in Keene: I grew up in Keene with my family until I graduated Keene High in 2002. After that, I left for College at Niagara University. I graduated there in 2006 where I met my wife Amanda. We moved to Maryland for 2.5 years and then back to Keene in 2008.
Family: My wife, Amanda, and I have two kids. Nolan who is 8 and McKenna who is 11. They both go to Fuller School. Which is where I went when I grew up.
Education: BS in Criminal Justice
Occupation: Police Officer for 16 years.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Did not answer.
Why are you running for the Keene Board of Education, and what would be your priorities if elected?
I am running for school board because I want to be involved in the education that my kids will receive from the Keene Schools. As my kids started attending school I began to hear things about what was happening inside the class rooms, and they concerned me. I knew that the only way to make change was from inside the School District. I took the opportunity last year to run for a one year seat and was elected. In the one year I was on I learned so much about the process and hope to continue to learn and make the changes I think will make our schools better.
The priority for me if elected is the hiring and retention of great teachers, and that should be our standard, great teachers. I do not believe throwing money at this problem is going to solve it. I believe that brining the teachers and support staff to the table and giving them a bigger voice is what will keep these educators in our schools. There needs to be constant and constructive conversation between the teachers on the front lines and the people, school board/superintendent, who make the changes/decisions. I would like to see the School Board have more access to the teachers and possibly consistent conversations with them.
Do you believe the district’s spending needs to be reduced? If so, please give some examples of the types of cuts you would endorse.
I don’t think the district needs to cut spending. I do think we need to put a freeze on the things that we can. Unfortunately, there are budget items that must increase, like salaries and health benefits. Those are contractual items that have already been negotiated.
As the price of everything goes up and budgets inside households get tighter, the school district is no different. We cannot just put the rising cost of everything on the tax payer. We as a school district must find better ways to use our money and prioritize things. We have to try and save just a little at each turn so that our budget is spread further. This is a tough task, but as elected officials we owe it to those who have put us in the seat to make hard decisions.
Lack of staffing has been a big problem for school districts. As a member of the Keene Board of Education, what would you recommend the board do to recruit and retain staff in the Keene district?
As I said earlier, we must give the teachers and support staff a larger seat at the table. I fully understand that the children are the number one priority, but our kids are left in the hands of the people at the schools everyday and we need to make sure that their concerns are heard. Their concerns are what is happening at the schools every day. Parents are either at work or doing something else during the day so we are not in the schools seeing all the issues. We have to listen to the teachers and staff. We have to support them and make sure that their ideas are being considered.
Throwing money at people to stay in their job is not going to cut it. Employees want to feel valued. They want to feel like they are part of the solution, not just a pawn in the issues. I feel like if we can give them a voice everyday and actually listen to them, people will stay. They will stay and be part of the solution and then the community that comes out on the other side of this current issue. This does not cost the tax payer anything, it is just simply listening to those who are dealing with it every day. This is the job of the school board and this is something that I will push hard for if I get elected.
What recommendations would you make as a school board member to address the behavior concerns — from fights to vandalism — at Keene High School?
I was recently on the radio with Chris Coates who asked me this same question. The word that I kept using was ACCOUNTABILITY. We need to hold students accountable for their actions. I understand that there is some legislation that recently came out of the state, but that does not tie the school districts hands completely. Everyone of these kids knows right from wrong. When they are wrong, we need to hold them accountable.
I don’t have all the answers on how we do that, but I know that I am willing to sit with almost anyone who has an idea. The definition of INSANITY is, doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. We need to change how we deal with this behavior if we are not getting results from the things we are currently trying. I would argue that we are not.